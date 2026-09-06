Remarkable comeback for Almeraq in G1 Sprint Cup

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Almeraq (Tom Marquand, blue and white striped cap) winning the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) on June 20. He has since landed his second Group 1 in the Sprint Cup Stakes (1,200m) under Marquand on Sept 5.

– Almeraq completed a remarkable return from adversity when running out a commanding winner of the £400,000 (S$685,000) Group 1 Sprint Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Haydock Park on Sept 5.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old, who suffered a heavy fall at York less than a year ago, recorded his second success at the highest level with a 4¼-length victory over the Edward Bethell-trained Paborus.

Defending champion Big Mojo (William Buick) finished a further 4¾ lengths back in third.

Jockey Tom Marquand settled Almeraq ($17) towards the rear through the early stages and remained patient as his mount travelled strongly behind rivals.

The Shadwell-owned galloper began to make smooth headway before finding clear running and sweeping past Paborus (Daniel Tudhope) approaching the final 200m.

He then quickly stretched clear in the closing stages for his fifth career win from eight starts.

It completed another chapter in an extraordinary recovery for the son of Dark Angel.

Last September, Almeraq came down heavily in the Listed Starman Garrowby Stakes (1,200m) at York, and the incident left now-retired jockey Jim Crowley seriously injured.

Almeraq returned this spring with victory in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes (1,200m) at Salisbury.

After that, he made an immediate impact at the highest level, edging classy Japanese galloper Satono Reve by a nose in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot.

The classy sprinter’s only intervening start came when he finished ninth in his last race in the Group 1 July Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Newmarket on July 11.

Maureen Haggas, wife of William, said Almeraq had already overcome serious injury earlier in his life.

“As a two-year-old, he flipped over backwards in his stable, landed on the manger and fractured his skull,” she told Sky Sports Racing.

“We hope to keep this third life going. He’s been through the wringer a bit.

“The fall he had last year was horrendous. It takes a hell of a horse to get up from that and do what he’s done this year.

“Andrew Tinkler rides him at home every day and does a brilliant job with him because he’s a beast. All the guys at home look after him brilliantly.

“He’s a very talented horse, but it takes a lot of people to make it all happen.

“We’ve got our physio team and all sorts of people behind the scenes who help to make sure everything goes the right way.”

Almeraq is now likely to step out again on Champions Day after being nominated in the Group 1 British Champions Sprint Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Oct 17. RACING AND SPORTS