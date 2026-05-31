Record-equalling win for McDonald in Derby

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Chris Waller-trained Providence (James Mcdonald) saluting in the Group 1 Queensland Derby (2,400m) at Eagle Farm on May 30.

– Champion jockey James McDonald has equalled one of the most enduring riding records in Australian racing, with his win on Providence in the A$1 million (S$916,000) Group 1 Queensland Derby (2,400m) at Eagle Farm on May 30.

Providence gave McDonald his 16th Australian Group 1 win of the season to equal “Miracle” Malcolm Johnston’s all-time record that has stood since 1979-80.

All of the Kiwi-born hoop’s Group 1 wins this season have been for Hall of Fame trainer Chris Waller, and the jockey was at his brilliant best on Providence in the Queensland Derby.

“Providence ran it out pretty strong but, to be fair, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better run,” he said. “I had a ‘resting’ run the first half and was able to build into it when I wanted.

“He’s run it out pretty strong but, to be fair, he is probably not a true stayer. He ducked in late because he was getting tired.

“But he is a lovely horse to do anything and has a great attitude.”

The McDonald-Waller jockey-trainer partnership has been the most successful in Australian racing history, with Providence ($18) being their 62nd Group 1 success together.

McDonald revealed he usually leaves it to Waller to decide who he rides in the Group 1 races when the stable has multiple chances.

“Chris has a lot of good horses clashing all the time,” he said. “You put your trust in the stable and hope we are on the best one. Chris is normally right...”

Waller had four in the Queensland Derby and led in the quinella for owners Newgate Farm, when the Wootton Bassett three-year-old colt scored by a length from stablemate Monopolistic (Ben Melham). The Les Bridge-trained Inspired Legend (Jamie Melham) was third.

For Waller, the Queensland Derby was his 200th Australian Group 1 win. He also trained Nature Strip to win the 2022 Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes (1,000m) at Royal Ascot.

“The 201st Group 1 is easier than the first one, that’s for sure,” said Waller.

He admitted that to ensure he has McDonald on his horses in Group 1 races, he has to give the jockey his best stable hopeful.

“To get James, I’ve got to try and give him the best rides,” he said.

“So, I’ve got to be accurate in my decisions. He doesn’t care really what he rides, he just obviously respects our decision and that’s why he ended up on the winner.”

Waller said both Providence and Monopolistic are progressive young stayers who will be better again next season.

“We see Queensland each and every winter as a springboard for a lot of our better horses,” he said.

“And these horses are still on the up, so it’s very exciting for connections.”

Jockey Adam Hyeronimus can barely recall drawing a decent barrier on a Joseph Pride-trained horse, but he has made the most of that rare opportunity with a thrilling victory aboard Headley Grange ($44) in the Group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup (1,300m) one race later.

The son of Exosphere snared the Alan Brown Stakes (1,400m) under Hyeronimus from gate 17 in October 2025, before finishing midfield from barrier 14 in the Listed Big Dance (1,600m) a month later, and fifth in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) on April 18 when Headley Grange jumped from the outside alley.

This time, the pair were able to settle in a trailing position from barrier 3 and Hyeronimus gave Headley Grange an economical run.

Ironically, their good gate almost cost them as the five-year-old gelding had to shoulder his way clear in the straight.

“Unfortunately with Joe and the rides I have for him a lot of the time, they’re normally dead-set (drawn in) the car park and I was very happy that we finally got a good gate for once in the last two years. That was the big difference today,” said Hyeronimus.

“He needs to be bottled up like I was. When I was able to dart back to the inside and push Nash (Rawiller on Private Eye) to take the run, I was worried that the horses out wide had put two much of a margin on him.

“But within three strides, I’ve looked across, I’m in front and we’re at the winning post. It couldn’t have gone to script any better.”

Headley Grange fended off a courageous Jimmysstar (Ethan Brown) by a short head with brilliant mare Fangirl (McDonald) rattling home for third, another neck in arrears.

The win confirmed plans to chase another Group 1 with Headley Grange in the Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) on June 13, which is also the goal for stablemate and Kingsford Smith Cup sixth placegetter Private Eye.

“Good performances from both horses here today. They will both go to the Stradbroke,” said Pride.

“He (Headley Grange) has been a horse who has had no luck all autumn. He’s battled some pretty ordinary barriers, and it hasn’t quite panned out for him, but it certainly has today.”

Both Headley Grange and Private Eye will return to Pride’s Warwick Farm base in between runs, before travelling back to Queensland for the state’s biggest race of the winter carnival. RACING AND SPORTS