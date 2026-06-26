Raaheeb up for Curragh clash

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Raaheeb (Rossa Ryan) posting an easy win in the Classic Trial (2,000m) at Sandown in England on April 24.

– Owen Burrows is ready to take the wraps off his highly exciting colt Raaheeb, as he gets ready to take on Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) winner Christmas Day and company in the Irish equivalent on June 28.

The Shadwell colt made a somewhat workmanlike winning debut over 1,400m at Ascot last season in September. But his return to action was anything but dour when he strode clear of Al Zanati to strike on his first attempt at 2,000m in Sandown’s Group 3 Classic Trial on April 24.

That impressive 3¼-length success propelled him to the top of the Epsom Derby market.

But, after a small setback held up the unbeaten son of Sea The Stars, he will instead head to Ireland for his first taste of Classic racing in the €1.25 million (S$1.84 million) Group 1 Irish Derby (2,400m) at The Curragh.

“He did a nice piece of work last week and Owen (Burrows) thinks he’s ready to go and run his race,” said Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager, when speaking to Nick Luck Daily.

“We’ve just got to keep an eye on the weather forecast a bit. They had a lovely bit of rain last week.

“But I think they are due the same heatwave as we are here. I just wouldn’t want it to be too quick for him.

“He came out of Sandown a bit sore and had to have 10 days of just walking. We then started him back gently. He was never going to get to Epsom, but he’s been good since he’s been back in work.

“We took him away to the other side of Lambourn and he worked very well there.

“Rossa (Ryan) rode him and was very happy. So far, touch wood, everything is good.”

Raaheeb is a full brother to the exceptional Baaeed, winner of 10 of his 11 starts and six successive Group 1’s, as well as Hukum, winner of 11 of his 18 outings. The latter was also successful in the Group 1 Coronation Cup and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (both over 2,400m) in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Both Baaeed and Hukum raced in the famous blue and white Shadwell colours as well.

Raaheeb looks set to take on a strong home challenge, with both of Aidan O’Brien’s leading duo of Christmas Day and Benvenuto Cellini, who was deemed a controversial Epsom Derby non-runner after finishing midfield, expected to take their chance alongside O’Brien’s son Joseph’s third-place finisher James J Braddock.

O’Brien Sr saddles three other runners, Action, Causeway and Pierre Bonnard.

Joseph’s younger brother Donnacha throws in A Boy Named Susie and Shaihaan for a family affair that roughly makes up more than two thirds of the field of 11. RACING AND SPORTS