Quickfreeze is ready to turn up the heat

Race 1 (1,600m)

(5) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn. The removal of cheekpieces over this shorter trip will suit. Worth another go.

(9) COVER CHARGE shaped better over this distance last time and should be competitive, especially with his rider’s 1.5kg allowance.

(1) BEACH WALKER and (2) CUZZIE also have the form and experience to have a say.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) IMPRESSIVE lost little in defeat last time against males over this distance in KZN and a repeat of that run back in same-sex company could suffice.

(12) TREX ON FIRE acquitted herself well in both outings and has shown enough to pose a threat.

(2) BLOW MY TOP and (4) GO FOR BROKE are bred to be useful, so worth a market check on debut.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Well-bred (6) HIGH FIDELITY was supported on debut and showed promise. With that experience under the belt and any amount of improvement expected over this extended trip, it could pay to follow his progress.

(7) KOVIL and (8) LUCKY AWESOME should have a say in receipt of weight from the selection.

(10) RAPTOR KING was a beaten short-priced favourite last time but had legitimate excuses that day, so he cannot be overlooked.

Race 4 (1,400m)

Many with chances in a big field but the value could lie with recently gelded 3yo (13) QUICKFREEZE, whose best races were run in this headgear configuration.

Last-start winners (1) MASTERSHIP, (7) FULLY LOADED and (15) BRISTOL HERCULES remain competitive under resultant penalties.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(11) SAMUEL SHARPE was beaten by that rival in a 2,000m maiden and is better off at the weights. There should be little between the pair on these terms but the value lies with the improving latter.

Progressive (4) GREEN MACHINE made a winning post-maiden debut over this distance. Can complete the hat-trick.

(10) REPETITION won his only outing over this trip, so has to be respected, along with (5) DJ JUNIOR.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Well-bred import (4) HARRY NYQUIST was impressive on debut over 1,160m. He showed enough pace to suggest that he will be equally effective over this shorter trip first-up after a long break.

(1) HEATH HOUSE lost his unbeaten record in a 1,160m feature last time. He is undefeated over this distance and should be competitive, though does carry a big weight against useful older rivals.

(2) IT’S PERSONAL and (9) TWENTYTWENTYVISION are also competitive on current form.

Race 7 (1,700m)

Last-start winners (3) DIMAKO’S JET and (5) PALACE DANCER return from respective absences but remain competitive under resultant penalties.

(8) ANCIENT WISDOM, off a career-low mark, is not taken lightly either.

Lightly raced 3yo (9) SCARLET O’HARA, another recent scorer, fits a similar profile and will likely make her presence felt.

Race 8 (1,700m)

(1) MIRACULOUS MOMENT was an impressive maiden winner over 1,600m before a 10-week break. She remains open to further improvement on her handicap debut but conceding weight from a wide draw will not be an easy task.

(4) REFLECTIVE would have benefited from a much-needed comeback run over 1,450m and this extended trip will be more to her liking.

(5) KORTVANDRAAD was a fast-finishing second in a similar contest last time and she should go close with a repeat of that effort.

(9) BE MY FATE can have a say too.

Race 9 (1,700m)

(4) SKY PILOT was a last-to-first winner of a 1,400m maiden last time, suggesting the step-up to this trip will likely bring about further improvement.

(8) POMPEII SHIELD acquitted himself well in a stronger race on handicap debut, so should have a role to play from gate 1 off an unchanged mark.

(5) GUERILLA WARFARE and (7) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT are closely matched on recent form. Both can get involved.