Quick double for Harry back home in Malaysia

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Kelantan-born jockey scores aboard Aniki and Wait U Know at second meeting in KL

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim celebrating with a double after he landed a second victory aboard Wait U Know in the Class 5A race (1,300m) at Sungai Besi on June 7.

– Jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim marked his homecoming with a double astride Aniki and Wait U Know at Sungai Besi on June 7.

Better known as Harry, the Kelantan-born hoop honed his craft in New Zealand and rode in Singapore for 12 years from 2012 to 2024, before heading to South Korea a few months before Kranji closed down in October 2024.

In Seoul, he rode 70 winners in two seasons in the all-sand jurisdiction.

The father of two decided to return and ride in Malaysia mainly for family reasons, but also because he missed racing on turf.

Harry drew blanks on four rides at his first meeting on June 6 and was again unplaced aboard the Mahadi Taib-trained Born To Win in the first Open contest (1,400m) on June 7.

Not that he needed to familiarise himself with the track – he rode four winners at Sungai Besi on occasional hit-and-run visits when based at Kranji – but just the right horse to get him off the mark.

That came in Race 4, the Class 4A event (1,400m) on the Lim Shung You-trained Aniki.

The Outreach six-year-old galloper won four races in Singapore from late 2023 to 2024, including three on the trot, but has failed to strike in 19 previous starts after crossing over to Malaysia, although he was placed eight times.

Aniki was the first to break and led early, but a very keen Storm Chaser (Lim Weng Hooi) took over the running at the turn out of the back straight.

Aniki ($25) stayed in second on the rails and when Storm Chaser swung wide turning into the home straight, Aniki picked up the lead again on his inside at the 400m.

Artois (Bernardo Pinheiro) came with a late bid in the final 100m but Aniki had enough to spare, winning by 1¼ lengths.

Storm Chaser, running all over the place with rookie apprentice Lim astride, came on again at the finish to take third.

Harry, who did not ride Aniki when he raced in Singapore, felt good knowing he got off the mark early at his new stint in Malaysia.

“It was good to ride my first winner on this horse, especially I know the horse from Singapore,” said the 40-year-old Malaysian.

“I know he has not won in Malaysia but it’s good to see that he is back in winning form.

“I am pleased to get the job done for the connections (Neo Stable) and it’s good to get my first winner (back) in Malaysia as well.”

He then doubled up in the final event, the Class 5A race (1,300m), when he replaced the injured Bahauddin Sharudin on another former Singapore galloper, Wait U Know ($27).

Again, Harry was the first to break on the Reset galloper, but eventually settled in fourth spot on the rails.

Wait U Know then prevailed in a four-way battle to the line to win by ½ length from Fire (Liam Riordan) with Kim Empire (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) a similar distance away in third.

A one-time winner at Kranji, the six-year-old Australian-bred trained by Joseph Leck has now picked up five wins in Malaysia.

Banker’s Honor ($25), another promising four-year-old from the Banker’s Stable, landed the chocolates in the highlight race of the day, the Class 3 contest (1,600m).

With just over a month to go to the RM1 million (S$320,000) Selangor Mile (1,600m), the son of Ocean Park has emerged as a strong contender for the biggest prize for four-year-olds in Malaysia.

Under Johari Kamaruddin, the Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained grey gelding toyed with his opposition with a come-from-behind performance – beating Banker’s Kingdom, albeit trained by Tiang Kim Choi – that suggests he will be right in the money on July 26.

“He (Banker’s Honor) is one of my favourites in the stable,” said his Singaporean trainer.

“He stands a very good of running in the (Selangor) Mile and what an improvement he made today.

“It was another gun ride by the rider.”

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE