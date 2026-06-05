Questioning may be the answer

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Champion jockey Richard Fourie was aboard at the last four of Questioning's 10 wins in South Africa. The pair recombine in the Gold Challenge (1,600m) at Greyville on June 6 in what will be the Querari gelding's bid to notch a first Group 1 win.

1 Questioning

Is racing in the form of his life after three straight wins and looks capable of giving this a shake from the inside alley. Will be hard to keep out of the placings.

2 Legal Counsel

Was less than a length off See It Again when second in January’s Grade 1 Cape Town Met (2,000m) and was solid behind Questioning when fourth in his lead-up run on May 2. In form and can trouble the placings.

3 Dave The King

Is chasing a third consecutive victory in this race and has drawn nicely in barrier three. Has yet to hit top form in two starts in 2026 so far, but is sure to be primed for this contest.

4 Cosmic Speed

Has been patchy at best this preparation and has not saluted in over a year. Does not look capable of having an impact here.

5 The Real Prince

Last year’s Durban July winner who has mixed his form in recent months but his best is certainly good enough to give this a shake, as shown by his win in January’s Grade 1 King’s Plate (1,600m). Strong each-way chance.

6 Jet Force

Strung together a hat-trick of victories before managing only seventh behind Questioning in a Grade 2 last start. Looks a level below this lot on that effort and others appeal more.

7 See It Again

Has hardly put a foot wrong this year and comes in off a strong win in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool Premier’s Champions Challenge (2,000m) on April 4. Will start favourite or close to it and should be hard to beat.

8 Gladatorian

Was a narrow third behind Dave The King in this race in 2025 and is in strong form after finishing second behind Questioning in a Grade 2 contest last start. Place hope if he brings his turn of foot on the day.

9 Eight On Eighteen

Three-time Grade 1 winner who returned to somewhere near his best when running second behind Okavango over this course and distance on May 9 and is one of the top fancies here. Strong chance.

10 Main Defender

Has raced largely over shorter distances in 2026 and could manage only a middling fifth behind Tin Pan Alley when tackling a mile in March’s Grade 1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (1,600m). Look elsewhere.

11 Tin Pan Alley

Was a convincing winner of the Grade 1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (1,600m) on March 7 and finished a close second in his only run since. Strong each-way claims.

12 Fire Attack

Soundly beaten in a Grade 1 contest two starts ago before stepping back to Grade 2 level and saluting solidly. Steps back to a mile and looks likely to find life hard from gate 12.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club