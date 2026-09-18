Put some trust in Angel Capital for another Waller yield

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Champion trainer Chris Waller has three bullets in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 19, with Angel Capital one of his leading hopes.

1 Tom Kitten

Did enough first-up when held up a couple of times to finish 5.84L 11th of 12 in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 29. Will be running on and could fill a place. Has won at track and distance.

2 Evaporate

Impressive last-start winner when he scored easily over 1,500m after being slow away and settling back in the field. Hit the front at the 200m mark and kept going. In the mix again.

3 Sepals

Most recent win was in this race in 2025 when he scored by 0.75L at short odds. Returned to form at last start when 1.08L second in Group 1 1,400m when not fancied but finished quickly. Consider.

4 War Machine

Distance suits with four wins from five races at 1,400m, including one here in 2025. Is a Group 1 winner at the trip. Slow to begin and then held up last start in Group 3 1,100m for third. Place chance again.

5 Angel Capital

Forget last start in Group 1 1,400m at Caulfield when only beat two home. Did not handle the soft track. Likes the track and distance and much better on dry surface. Desperately unlucky fourth in this race in 2025.

6 Lady Shenandoah

Classy mare who is making her debut at Caulfield. Will find this a lot easier than last start fourth in the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m). Has two wins from three tries at 1,400m. Is good second-up and will be hard to beat.

7 Warnie

Impressive last-start Group 3 1,300m winner at Sandown when he came from last to score a soft 1.25L victory at short odds. Will again be hard to hold out.

8 Feroce

Raced handy fresh and overcame tightening in the straight to for 2.31L fifth of 11 in a 1,400m Group 2 here on Aug 15. Has been placed twice at the track and distance, including narrow third in this race in 2025. Chance.

9 Von Hauke

Backmarker who has had two jumpouts since last start 1.9L third in Group 1 1,400m when stormed home from last. Is a tough galloper who will again be finishing strongly.

10 Planet Red

Will be improved from last start 4.68L seventh of 12 in Group 1 1,400m here on Aug 29 when raced on the speed at big odds. Not the worst.

11 Sabaj

Rank outsider and did not beat a runner home when first-up in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Aug 29. Will be improved but prefer over longer distance.

12 Yellow Jersey

Won his first three races in France at 2,000m and beyond before being sold to Australia. There, he has raced twice for a second and last start seventh of 16 over 1,700m on Aug 29. Needs big improvement to figure in this.

13 Regal Award

Talented galloper who is fresh for this and has prepared by winning two 1,000m jump-outs. Has raced at Caulfield only once for 1,600m win. Will have plenty of admirers.

14 Sun God

Has two wins and a second from his past three races, including Listed 1,600m victory at Eagle Farm on June 27. Fresh form is reasonable and will need to show more improvement to challenge.

15 Persian Spirit

A 1,400m specialist. Failed in Group 3 1,300m last start when finished 1.86L fourth of seven at short odds. 1,400m is his best trip and cannot be ruled out.

16 Recon

Has only been fair in past three, including 3.67L 12th of 14 in Group 2 1,200m at Flemington on Sept 12 when race was not run to suit. Needs rapid improvement.

Reserves

17 Harry’s Yacht

Has a solid record at the track and distance with three wins and a third from four tries. Won an 800m jumpout after running on well in last race over 1,100m here. Rough place chance at odds.

18 Tennessee Bound

Ultra-consistent with six wins and two seconds from her eight race starts. Was good last start with Group 3 1,300m at Sandown behind Warnie when led. This is a big lift in class.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club