Pride’s duo gears up for G1 Kingsford Smith Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Private Eye (Nash Rawiller) landing a handy win in the Group 3 James Squire Festival Stakes (1,500m) at Rosehill Gardens on Nov 30, 2024.

– Trainer Joseph Pride’s top-class duo Private Eye and Headley Grange tuned up for the A$1 million (S$915,000) Group 1 Ladbrokes Kingsford Smith Cup (1,300m) at the Warwick Farm barrier trial session on May 25.

Private Eye – the son of Al Maher, who has raked in more than A$12.8 million in prize money – trialled without blinkers, which was a tell-tale sign he was out for only a casual spin.

The rising nine-year-old, ridden by regular jockey Nash Rawiller, cruised at the rear of the seven-horse trial won by the Amanda Turner-trained Point Score (Andrew Calder).

Headley Grange contested the same heat and was impressive. He finished a close-up fourth, even though jockey Adam Hyeronimus kept the Exosphere five-year-old gelding under a tight rein.

Pride is pleased with the two runners before the Eagle Farm feature on May 30, and he is also keeping an eye on another Group 1 assignment for them two weeks later.

“Private Eye and Headley Grange will go for the Kingsford Smith on Saturday, then they will come back home and get ready for the (Group 1) Stradbroke (Handicap),” he said.

“I’m not concerned Private Eye missed a run the other day (Group 1 Doomben 10000 over 1,200m) due to the wet track, as it only helps him to stay fresh for the 1,300m this Saturday. He’s going really well.

“Headley Grange was a touch disappointing in the (Group 1) Doncaster Mile (seventh to Sheza Alibi) but he wasn’t himself that day.

“His runs in the (Group 1) George Ryer Stakes (fifth to Autumn Glow) and (Group 1) All Aged Stakes (fifth to Beiwacht) during the autumn carnival were excellent. He’s an underrated horse.”

In early betting for the Kingsford Smith Cup, Private Eye is on the third line of betting at 6-1 and Headley Grange is a 17-1 chance, with the Ciaron Maher-trained Jimmysstar the early favourite at 5-2.

Pride revealed he plans to have three runners in the Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) at Eagle Farm on June 13, with Estadio Mestalla joining Private Eye and Headley Grange in Queensland’s premier sprint race.

Estadio Mestalla, who finished a very good last-start fourth to Sun God in the Listed Luskin Star Stakes (1,300m) at the Scone meeting on May 16, was also given an easy trial under Chad Schofield in the 800m heat won by Albany Road.

“I thought Estadio Mestalla went super at Scone,” said Pride of the Galileo Gold seven-year-old.

“He’s a great, old horse who tries his head out. The plan for him is to have another barrier trial and then go straight to the Stradbroke.”

Pride had an all-star team at the Warwick Farm barrier trials. His talented mare In Flight beat stablemate Candlewick, the half-sister to the 2020 The Everest winner Classique Legend, in a 740m heat.

The trainer’s smart sprinters Dragonstone, Storm The Ramparts and Accredited also trialled on the morning of May 25.

“I’ve kept some good ones in work to get through the winter period,” said Pride.

“The majority are going to Queensland and that’s where In Flight will race next week in the (Group 2) Moreton Cup.

“But the brothers Dragonstone and Storm The Ramparts, Accredited and probably The Black Cloud, are getting ready for the (Listed) Bob Charley Stakes.”

The Moreton Cup (1,200m) will be run at Eagle Farm on June 6, while the Bob Charley Stakes (1,100m) is held at Royal Randwick on the same day. RACING AND SPORTS