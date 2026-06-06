Pressonregardless to keep winning momentum going

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Race 1 (1,160m)

There are several newcomers to note, and (12) PRINCE IVAR and (11) OCTOBER REEF are of particular interest before any betting clues. Follow the market moves.

14) UP AND UP was a well-beaten second on debut at long odds but she would have benefited from that experience, so could improve to play another leading role.

The market should provide a guide to (7) HIGH FIDELITY’s chances on debut.

Race 2 (1,160m)

Runner-up in all three outings, (4) LADY HARLEQUIN sets the standard and would not be winning out of turn. She finished second in a Grade 3 last time behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner, so a similar performance should suffice.

(9) SATISFIED outran market expectations (second) on debut and that course-and-distance experience stands her in good stead.

(11) SHABEEN QUEEN and (12) SUMMERFEST are well-bred newcomers and market support would be significant.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(6) KARATE KID and (4) CHAPBOOK are consistent performers at this level and could fight out the finish on the strength of their recent form. The former was a last-start winner over 1,160m, so gets the nod off an unchanged mark.

(7) AFRICAN PRIDE and (2) MOUNT PINATUBO are weighted to play leading roles but could be in better form.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) SECRET FATE was heavily supported on debut and could hardly have been more impressive. She is open to any amount of improvement with that experience under the belt, so it could pay to follow her progress.

(7) POLLY PLUMMER caught the eye with a fast-finishing second over 1,200m on debut and on that evidence this extended trip should be more to her liking.

(2) NO DRAMA and (3) QUEEN LEILA have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Impressive debut winner (7) TIMELESS is bred to appreciate this extended trip, so could remain unbeaten with natural improvement expected.

(4) PRAYERSANDPROMISES and (5) SANDS OF VALHALLA are recent winners capable of posing a threat.

Hat-trick-seeking (1) DADS DREAM downed older rivals under a big weight last time and is unbeaten with blinkers fitted, so he also warrants respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) ERROL FLYNN is a Durban July entry, won over track and trip recently from the widest draw in first-time blinkers and should have more to offer.

(1) KING HARALD was an impressive winner at this level last time and should again have the measure of (5) FIRE STORM on these terms.

(2) YIPPEE KIYAY completes the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Last-chance saloon for most of these with Durban July aspirations.

(2) PRESSONREGARDLESS does not hold a July entry but is at the top of his game. He runs best for Craig Zackey and could extend his winning sequence.

Best-weighted duo of (5) OLIVIA’S WAY and (1) ATTICUS FINCH have proven feature-race form and are expected to play leading roles.



(11) WORLD OF ALICE could get into the picture if building on improved recent efforts.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) GRAND EMPIRE sets the standard on the form of his last start Grade 1 success in the SA Classic. He has a bit to find at the weights but is progressive and the tongue-tie he wore for the first time in his last start is retained.

Fellow recent scorers (4) MONEY HEIST and (5) KAMENSKY remain competitive under their two-point penalties but have less scope for improvement than the 3YO selection.

(6) KISSHOTEN and (8) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE appeal most of the remainder.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) TINTIN lost little in defeat when second to a Durban July entry over 1,600m in his first go at the distance. He drops in class off an unchanged mark and a repeat of his latest performance should suffice in this grade.

(2) STREISAND has form at a higher level, albeit against female opposition.

(4) DARK SILVER is held on that form but has another money chance.

(5) BUDDY BOY, (7) PRINCE OF KILDARE and (8) FORCE PUBLIQUE have earning potential too.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(4) SLENDER SILHOUETTE acquitted herself well on handicap debut against male opposition at a higher level in May. She would have tightened up since and should fight out the finish off an unchanged mark.

(1) COLD SHINE made a winning Highveld debut in a stronger race, so a three-point penalty should not prevent him from running another forward race, especially given the benefit of his rider’s 1.5kg allowance.



Class-droppers (6) ADA LOVELACE and (2) EXECUTRIX should also be competitive in this grade.