Precise stands out in Falmouth

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Irish 1000 Guineas winner can still come up trumps against her elders in Newmarket G1

Precise (Wayne Lordan) landing the Group 1 Irish 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at The Curragh on May 24, 2026.

– Aidan O’Brien’s leading three-year-old filly Precise will look to stamp her authority against her elders after heading seven declarations for the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes (1,600m) on July 10.

Winner of the Group 1 Moyglare Stakes (1,400m) and Group 1 Fillies’ Mile (1,600m) last season, Precise suffered defeat when sent off the favourite on her seasonal reappearance in the Group 1 1000 Guineas (1,600m) on May 3 before readily turning the tables on her Newmarket conqueror and stablemate True Love in the Irish equivalent at The Curragh three weeks later on May 24.

Ryan Moore, who partnered Precise on comeback before switching to True Love at The Curragh, steered the daughter of Starspangledbanner to victory in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Ascot on June 19.

The English champion jockey and Coolmore’s No. 1 rider again looks set to be on board as Precise searches for a fifth Group 1 success.

True Love, who was also entered, is set for the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat (1,400m) in Deauville on Sunday instead while Touleen, the runner-up to Precise at Royal Ascot, was not confirmed at declaration stage.

Trainer Owen Burrows and Shadwell are looking to get Touleen back to winning ways down in grade further down the line.

Instead, Precise will take on fellow impressive Royal Ascot scorer Blue Bolt, who enhanced her CV when getting the better of the reopposing Jancis in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (1,600m) on June 17.

Donnacha O’Brien will be hoping he can deny his father grab further Group 1 honours when saddling former Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1,600m) heroine Balantina. The daughter of Ten Sovereigns was making her first start of the season when fifth behind Precise at Royal Ascot.

Charlie Johnston’s Venetian Lace – third in the 1000 Guineas this year – drops back to a mile having failed to beat a rival home in the Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,400m) on June 5, while the Karl Burke-trained Evolutionist, who finished one spot ahead of her in the Guineas, also drops back in trip after not landing a blow when in season in the Group 1 Prix de Diane (1,600m) on June 14.

“I think the bookmakers have overlooked her. If she runs back to her Guineas form, plus she’s a winner on the July course, I’m looking forward to running her,” said Burke.

“As well as being in season in France, I don’t think she really stayed the trip either. She was showing a lot more speed in her work leading up to the French Oaks. We’ll find out a lot more on Friday.”

Aidan O’Brien’s outsider Venosa completes the field of seven.

RACING AND SPORTS