Powerandtheglory can win with blinkers on

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) MEEKSHA has shown up well in both starts and did well on the Poly last time.

(7) TIGER CODY improved in first-time blinkers and can go one better.

(2) THUNDER STAR found some market support last run and the switch to the Poly could see him improve.

(3) RACHEL’S BOY was not far back on debut and that run should count.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) GIMME THE POWER showed up well at her first run over the course and distance. She has been competitive lately but a win has been elusive.

(2) GREEK HEIRESS has run well on the Poly and improved with the blinkers removed last run. She has drawn well.

(6) QUEEN’S BOUNTY steps up to a trip that should suit and she caught the eye last time.

(1) INDIGNATION steps up in trip and showed some improvement on her Poly debut last time.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) LILTING SONG takes on males and did well from a wide draw last time. She goes well on the Poly and has a light weight.

(4) HUNGA TONGA has her first start on the Poly, but won well on her local debut and can follow up.

(10) PIED PIPER has a wide draw to contend with. But he loves the Poly and, with a claiming apprentice up, he will be a contender.

(3) PRINCE OF TROY shed his maiden on the Poly and can do better than his last run.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) SEND ME is struggling for his second win but has shown recent improvement in blinkers.

(11) RAGNAR THE KING has a wide draw but was much improved last run.

(12) GARDENER’S PRIDE has the widest draw but is back on his preferred surface.

(10) DOUBLE OLYMPIC was close-up behind his stablemate Mohandas last time and a repeat can see him make the frame.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(5) TAKE YOUR PLACE has dropped in the handicap and gets first-time blinkers.

(4) TRAFALGAR SQUARE goes well over course and distance and is never far back.

(7) VICTOR RAIL has two smart recent efforts against stronger rivals but goes up in the weights.

(2) LITTLE CRACKER made all to win last time and only got three pounds (1.36 kg) for his effort.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(9) POWERANDTHEGLORY has the widest draw to contend with but has some solid form in good company in the Cape. With first-time blinkers on, he should be right there if taking to the Poly.

(8) HAH LAH LAH is unbeaten in two and defeated JP’s Palace on the Poly last time. He could find it tough at these weights, but he does look to be progressive.

(5) VAPOUR TRAIL is another who gets first-time blinkers. His last two starts are not inspiring but he can improve.

(2) GOOD FOR YOU is smart on his day and much better than his last two. He can surprise.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) SIBERIAN WINTER goes well over course and distance and should win soon.

(1) PRINCESS GOLDIE ran on well under a big weight last run. She takes on stronger but has a handy weight from the best draw.

(3) LA LANDONNE has won her last two but goes on the Poly for the first time.

(9) LAST CAR TO PASS has her first outing for a new stable but has steady Highveld form. She does have a big weight and a wide draw on her Poly debut.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(9) NAVAJO DANCER needed his last run. He has a wide draw but a light weight.

(5) MEERKAT MOON has improved in blinkers and has run on the Poly. The form has held up.

(2) DAPPER had every chance behind Ultra Quick last start but just did not go on with it. He is 4kg better off with Ultra Quick.

(4) ULTRA QUICK held on gamely to win last time. He only got two pounds for that win and Keagan de Melo replaces the apprentice.