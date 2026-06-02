Pop Chart set to take centre stage this time

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) SIERRA FOXTROT raced greenly and finished a creditable four lengths off the winner on debut. She will come on from that.

(7) WINTER MIRACLE found form when back to a sprint last time. An each-way chance.

(1) MOON GIRL improved in her second start when jumping from a wide barrier. She has the best draw and a handy galloping weight.

(4) SMART CHOICE was disappointing after a smart previous showing. She still has a strong chance on her best effort.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) HAZEL GREEN has some useful Cape form to back her claims. She has gone well over the trip and, if taking to the Poly, she will be hard to beat.

(3) TIPPERARY is a long-time maiden but has finished second with Mickaelle Michel aboard and the step-up in trip could suit.

(5) RED HOT MISS has shown up well in her only two starts, despite starting at long odds last time.

(1) DANCING IN DEMARK has not been too far back at her last two and a claiming apprentice will help her cause.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) SKIPPER O’MALLEY has run well on the Poly. She should make her presence felt.

(9) TAKETHEGREENLIGHT is lightly raced and has shown up well in two local outings. He finished on the Poly last time but can go one better.

(3) PEEPING TOM has been in good form lately but does look to be held by Takethegreenlight on their last meeting.

(4) DIAMOND MAKER is a lightly raced 4YO and steps up in trip for the first time. One to watch.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) SYX HOTFIX has started to find form again and was narrowly beaten by a useful sort last run.

(8) THE WOLF has been knocking on the door and goes well on the Poly. He was a length behind Syx Hotfix last run and is 0.5kg better off. With a handy weight, he should be competitive.

(7) STAR OF THE FUTURE was touched off last run in some useful company and can feature.

(4) WORLD OF OUR OWN has top weight but can still feature with Keagan de Melo back in the saddle.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Veteran (8) NATIONAL DREAM has come to hand at his last two on the Poly and has an accomplished apprentice aboard.

(6) BASIE RAAKVAT has run well in blinkers and goes very well on the Poly.

(2) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON found form to win on the Poly last time.

(1) GLOBAL MOVEMENT did well from a tough draw on the Poly last start and must have a decent chance in a wide open affair.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) POP CHART ran a cracker behind Miami Mountain at Turffontein last time. He boasts some smart form and, if taking to the Poly, he looks the part.

(5) UNITED NATION is a Poly specialist back over what looks to be his optimum trip.

(4) INSIDE VOICE is way better than her last run, but she does take on males.

(1) CONNERY has his favourite apprentice aboard from a good draw. He could be the surprise package.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) GORGEOUS DUDE has good form on the Poly. He may prefer it a furlong further but the light weight and Muzi Yeni riding help.

(8) PARATROOPER may have needed his first run in KwaZulu-Natal but he was not far back. If taking to the Poly, he should be a strong contender.

(2) KALI BWANA has shown up well in her last two over the course and distance.

Stablemate (1) SAUDI SWEEP has shown her best recent form over further but does have the best draw and a leading apprentice aboard.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) ONE PATH needed her last run on the turf and has smart form on the Poly. She has a fair weight despite the apprentice claim, but should be in the firing line at best.

(4) PREACHER MAN took on much stronger at her last outing and although well beaten, she can do better.

(5) PARTY GIRL shed her maiden on the Poly at Fairview and makes her local debut. She is lightly raced and could improve.

(8) FUTANO has improved in blinkers and goes well on the Poly. She has a light weight and should be competitive.