Pools’ Paris Thursday thrills

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Khovikhov (Alexis Pouchin, red cap) holding off Silius (Maxime Guyon, No. 7) by a short head to land the Group 3 Singapore Pools Prix de la Porte Maillot (1,400m) at ParisLongchamp on June 18.

The pulsating off-track energy around a typical Thursday evening at the ParisLongchamp races spilled right into a thrilling three-way finish to the €73,200 (S$108,000) Group 3 Singapore Pools Prix de la Porte Maillot (1,400m) on June 18.

Highly reminiscent of Happy Valley’s Wednesday party night vibes at the Hong Kong city track’s beer garden, the open-air afterwork party concept introduced by France Galop in 2018 has since become a popular summer crowd-puller among the young and families alike.

Behind the success could also be the cleverly named JeuXdi, a portmanteau of “jeudi” and “jeux”, Thursday and games in French respectively.

Even those who are not necessarily horse racing connoisseurs would have put their glass of rose down and got off their deck chairs facing the home straight when race leader and outsider Dino (Petr Foret) on the rails was collared close home by $37 shot Khovikhov (Alexis Pouchin) and second favourite Silius (Maxime Guyon) right on the outside.

The trio – who were the first three from the outset – lunged at the line. Even if the momentum was swinging towards Silius, it was the meat in the sandwich, Khovikhov, who got the verdict by a short head from the Wertheimer colt, with Dino hanging on for a podium finish another head away.

Favourite Synaran (Mickael Barzalona) did not quicken from midfield. Likewise, the rear guard stayed flat-footed when Dino finally upped the ante two furlongs out, clearly faced with the uphill task of making ground after Dino “stacked and racked” the speed.

Prepared by Chantilly-based Spanish trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, Khovikhov had understandably been snubbed in the market following his fading ninth in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains (1,600m) at the same track on May 10.

Khovikhov’s connections including trainer Maurico Delcher Sanchez (fourth from left) and jockey Alexis Pouchin (fifth from left), celebrating their galloper’s win in the Group 3 Singapore Pools Prix de la Porte Maillot (1,400m) at ParisLongchamp alongside France Galop clerk of the course Charles de Cordon (left), Singapore Pools CEO Lam Chee Weng (third from right), chief product officer Simon Leong (second from right) and Pari Mutuel Urbain international director Aymeric Verlet (right). PHOTO: SCOOPDYGA

But, dropped back in easier company sans overseas challengers from across the Channel, the three-year-old colt by Al Wukair held his ground better to chalk up his third victory in seven starts.

This year’s renewal of the 159-year-old Prix de la Porte Maillot – named after a famous gateway to the Bois de Boulogne which is home to the Longchamp racecourse – may not boast the global appeal of a Poule (or French 2000 Guineas), but it did come with a strong South-east Asian flavour at the post-race celebrations.

Headed by its chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng, a small Pools delegation that also included chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager (product planning and development) Fu Juncong, were on hand at ParisLongchamp for the prize presentation alongside their hosts, Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU) and France Galop, and winning connections.

“It is deeply gratifying to see the Singapore Pools Trophy race return for a second consecutive year, this time at the prestigious ParisLongchamp Racecourse,” said Leong.

“Our longstanding partnership with Pari Mutuel Urbain and France Galop, built on bringing French racing to our customers since 2008, reflects a shared passion for the sport and a mutual desire to foster closer international ties.

“We are honoured to be part of JeuXdi by ParisLongchamp, and look forward to many more years of collaboration as we grow this sport together on the world stage.”

It may or may not be the Prix de la Porte Maillot, but the winner could return in a bid to emulate King Gold, who won the previous last three editions but who beat only one home on June 18.

While Khovikhov’s previous two wins were recorded over the mile, Pouchin said the 1,400m was probably his best trip, especially at ParisLongchamp.

“I’m happy with his win today, but we should not extend his trip, or even shorten it,” said the young French jockey, who seems to have already sussed Khovikhov out after that first association.

“The Poules have a lot more pressure and a lot more runners. The bends also come up quickly over 1,600m.

“The 1,400m races at Longchamp are a lot more fluid. Today the 4kg gap with the older horses was a real advantage.”

When asked if the win was a big surprise, Pouchin said he was rather confident that the colt would profile well for the Maillot.

“Surprised? Yes and no, but I also expected him to do well. I saw his races, and the Poule where I didn’t ride him,” he replied.

“He races very generously and has quite some speed. So he’s more of a sprinter-miler to me.”

manyan@sph.com.sg