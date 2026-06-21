Polytrack and distance will suit Gallic Victor

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) SIERRA FOXTROT has run two promising efforts on the Poly and, from the best of the draws, she should go well again.

(4) MIDNIGHT HOUR is lightly raced. She needed her last run with a claimer aboard and should come on lengths from that run.

(3) COME TOGETHER has come on nicely since arriving in her new stable and taking to the Poly. She should be competitive.

(5) ANNIVERSARY raced green on debut but was not far back. She should come on lengths from that effort.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) SKIPPER ZIP was not far back over further when returning from a break. He has a light weight and gets first-time blinkers.

(3) UBUNTU OF PEACE has been a late starter but close-up in both outings on the Poly. He should now be cherry-ripe as he takes on some modest opposition but this is a handicap maiden.

(5) LEVITATOR is a battling maiden but his form has improved on the Poly. He has only 49kg to shoulder, 11kg less than Ubuntu Of Peace – a big factor in his favour.

(1) TIGER CODY will have his supporters after finishing a narrow second behind the filly Meeksha last time but gives weight to older runners.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) SUMMER WINTER has good form over course and distance. She was a close-up second last run.

(7) MAGICAL SKY is a Poly specialist over course and distance but does have a big weight in spite of the 4kg claimer aboard. There should be very little between her and (4) CATCH A PENNY, both having smart Poly form.

(5) EMERALD FORGE made a winning local debut, beating the luckless but consistent Tipperary to shed her maiden. She takes to the Poly for the first time and can follow up.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) GREEN COMMANDER ran a cracker when runner-up in an Open Maiden, giving the winner 7kg. Level weights here and can go one better.

(6) LET IT ROLL made improvement in his second outing. He has a handy galloping weight and should feature in this company.

(9) BLACK PLATINA is a battler but never far back. He gets blinkers and Andrew Fortune.

(8) CAPTAIN T showed up well first run over course and distance. Looks held by Green Commander.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) GALLIC VICTOR has improved on the Poly and showed up well first run in blinkers. This trip will suit.

(4) IRELAND FOREVER has his third run since arriving in KZN. Although behind Gallic Victor when last they met, he, too, will enjoy the extra.

(2) RED BOMBER has useful form on the Poly and was a beaten favourite in his last two. The step-up in trip could suit.

(7) BLUE STEEL has been consistent and shed his maiden over course and distance in style.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) LUNCH MONEY has a big weight but also takes a drop in class in what looks to be modest company. He has smart form on the Poly from the best of the draws.

(3) GREEN MILE has excellent Poly form and should run another competitive race.

(5) GLOBAL MOVEMENT has shown improved form on the Poly. He is also down in class with a 1.5kg allowance that should make him competitive.

The filly (4) MEEKSHA steps up in trip against older runners but has been making steady improvement.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) LADY JEAN has been racing in feature company and does appear to be better than her last two. She makes her Poly debut from the best of the draws and should feature.

(2) SAUDI SWEEP is way better than her last run. She does well on the Poly and should go close in this line-up.

The veteran (5) MYSTIQUE ROUGE has smart recent form on the Poly. With a red-hot apprentice who has ridden her in her last two starts claiming 4kg, she must have a strong chance.

(8) QUEEN FENN has been consistent but takes another drop in the handicap, which could see her feature prominently.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) POETIC PRINCESS has won her previous two, last time over course and distance. She got a four-point rise in the handicap for her last win but can follow up in modest company.

Veteran (9) ARILENA was much improved when tried on the Poly and rates a strong chance.

(4) QUENTASIA has a light weight and goes well on the Poly. Should be thereabouts.

(1) TAKE YOUR PLACE has not been far back in recent outings. From the best of the draws should be competitive.