Periodic Table should be right in his element

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) MOLTEN ROCK has run well in defeat against useful opposition over this trip, so sets the standard on the strength of that form and in receipt of weight from male counterparts (3) KWAITO and the resuming (as a gelding) (5) THEODORE ROOSEVELD.

Newcomer (11) VISION OF GOLD is worth a market check on debut.

Race 2 (1,500m)

(11) SNAP YOUR FINGERS was a beaten favourite in a 2yo winners’ race last time but needs only to repeat the performance of her debut to atone back in maiden company.

A bigger threat will likely come from fellow juvenile (7) EMPRESS OF PEACE who showed signs of improvement in blinkers last time and races with the headgear retained.

(1) SAVARA’S PRINCESS and (3) SILENT FUTURE have the form and experience to be threats.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(2) PERIODIC TABLE was runner-up in all three sprint runs. Will not need to improve much for the step-up in trip to open his account.

Youngster (8) HIGHWAY CODE, whose experience around the turn stands him in good stead, has shown enough to keep the selection honest.

Watch the betting on 5yo Irish-bred newcomer (5) MISSION TO MARS, a son of prolific European sire Sea The Stars.

(6) TWELFTH OF NEVER has the form and experience to make her presence felt.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) BLOOMINGTON ran on from a long way back when a fast-finishing second in a similar 1,450m contest last time off the same mark under the same rider. A repeat of that performance over the extra 150m should suffice.

The selection finished behind (6) GOLDEN ASPEN in his penultimate start, so the latter could pose the biggest threat.

Hard-knocker (5) SIX OF ALL appears held but is closely matched on that form.

Consistent (8) BAY EMPIRE also has earning potential.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) MOUNT DARWIN has filled the runner-up berth in both starts at this level off his current rating, and he was most unlucky not to have won last time, so a repeat of that performance should see him end a 684-day wait for another victory.

Consistent hard-knocker (5) ROSY LEMON is proven in this grade and would not be winning out of turn either.

(8) ITSNOWORNEVER and (6) MILITARY MOVES are competitive off their current marks, so could get into the picture.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(5) AQUARIUS, (2) NEVER NEVER LAND and (6) OKLAHOMA SMOKESHOW are closely matched on the form of their April 2 meeting in a stronger 3yo handicap over track and trip, even if the latter is better off at the weights.

Top-weight (1) FATHER CHRISTMAS has solid form and must be included in calculations.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(7) MISS FANTASTIC confirmed the promise of her debut third by winning last time over 1,200m, running on from the rear of the field to get the upper-hand late. On the evidence of that performance, she is open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip, so it could pay to follow her progress.

Last-start winner (6) WINDS OF GRACE remains competitive under a three-point penalty but familiar foe (4) FISH HAWK is weighted to turn the tables and could pose more of a threat to the selection with improved fitness on her side.

(2) FAIR PROPOSAL can also get into the picture.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) USHOULDBEDANCING had legitimate excuses last time in a 2yo Grade 3 over 1,100m and is capable of a lot better than that performance suggests. She made a winning debut over this trip and remains open to improvement, so deserves another chance.

Older male rivals (1) LONELY AS A CLOUD and (4) TIME WILL TELL have the form and experience to trouble the youngster, as does (5) MAGIC CARPET RIDE.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) CATFISH was an impressive course-and-distance winner of his last start and, such was the manner of that performance, the six-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(3) LOVABLE won her only start over this track and trip. She has the form and experience to fight out the finish but concedes 3.5kg to the improving 2yo selection.

(9) HAMMER BLOW is a distance suited sprinter with the means to make presence felt.

(7) BLINDFIRE completes the shortlist.