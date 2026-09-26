Perfect Sky to give some sight

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) THE BACHELORETTE bounced back from a disappointing penultimate start over 1,200m to confirm the promise of her 1,000m debut by finishing fourth over this trip last time against male opposition. She will have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback outing and will not need to improve much to fight out the finish.

(1) ELEGANT EDGE has the form and experience to play a leading role, along with (3) STUBBORN LOVE, whose return from a lengthy layoff was encouraging.

(2) ARTIFACT and newcomer (8) FIRST WHISPER appeal most of the remainder.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) TWO TIGERS deserves to get his head in front after back-to-back seconds, the latest over 1,200m with blinkers fitted. He is equally effective over this shorter trip and with the headgear retained, need only to confirm the improvement of his last start to go one better.

(3) AUTOGRAPH also improved with blinkers fitted to finished second over this distance last time and a repeat of that effort will put him in the firing line.

Respect well-related newcomer (7) CHESTNUT VERSE.

(11) ASTROPHILE has finished second twice in three starts over 1,000m and she will also have a role to play if improving for the addition of blinkers.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Runner-up in three of her five starts, including both 1,600m appearances, (3) UP AND UP will enjoy reverting to this trip after a pleasing last start over 1,200m. Strong claims.

However, (2) PURPLE RAIN could improve stretching out to this trip and would not be winning out of turn either after consecutive seconds over 1,450m.

(4) ROYAL RANT enjoyed stepping up to this trip last time when finishing second and could have a role to play with a repeat of that performance.

(1) LIFE AND LETTERS also has the form and experience to have a say in the outcome.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) ONETWOBUCKLEMYSHOE was a game-in-defeat second at this level over 1,600m when last seen and she can improve stretching out to this trip after a subsequent break.

(4) FRANGIPANI holds good form, and has the means to trouble the selection.

Last-start winner (3) MERRYWEATHER remains competitive under a three-point penalty, while Highveld returnee (1) TOMYRIS (for a new stable) can also make her presence felt.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Stablemates (5) BE MY FATE and (1) CHARIKLO are closely matched on the form of recent 1,700m and 2,000m meetings at this level.

Progressive (9) XTATIC could have more to offer over this extended trip, so is best kept safe.

Recent maiden winner (2) NICCI’S LAW is respected on handicap debut.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Newly turned 3YO fillies (5) PERFECT SKY and (6) DOESYOURMOTHERKNOW closed out promising juvenile campaigns with last-start seconds at Grade 2 level. Both are open to any amount of improvement, so it could pay to follow their progress, though the former is probably better suited to this trip.

(2) BRIGHT AND BRAZEN boasts the form and experience at this level to trouble the principals.

Hat-trick-seeking (4) TRIP OF FAITH could also have a role to play despite a resultant penalty.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Well-bred (6) NAVIGATRIX defied an alarming market drift when making a winning introduction over this trip. Has enough speed to beat wide draw.

(1) MATCHA MINT is proven at this level, so cannot be taken lightly.

(7) SOCIAL GRACES has ability and, like the selection, is open to improvement, so they could pose a threat.

(3) SIGRID SWING should not be written off.