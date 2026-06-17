Party time for Singapore Pools in Paris

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King Gold and Stephane Pasquier combining for a third win in the Group 3 Prix de la Porte Maillot (1,400m) at ParisLongchamp on June 19, 2025. With Pasquier riding at Royal Ascot, trainer Nicolas Caullery has booked Aurelien Lemaitre for the grey's bid for a record fourth win on June 18.

Gaming industries from France and Singapore will again celebrate their close entente with a special French race named in honour of Singapore Pools on June 18.

The Singapore gaming outfit’s French counterpart Pari Mutuel Urbain and France Galop will for the second time play host to the small Singapore delegation a little less than a year after the inaugural Group 3 Singapore Pools Prix de Ris-Orangis (1,200m) won by Beauvatier in the Normandy town of Deauville on July 6, 2025.

This time the venue will move upstate to the French capital’s premier racecourse, the iconic ParisLongchamp, the home of France’s most famous race, the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) staged in October.

A Group race has again been chosen to further cement a longstanding French connection that has grown exponentially since the first French race broadcast in Singapore in 2008 – the €73,200 (S$109,000) Group 3 Singapore Pools Prix de la Porte Maillot (1,400m).

Named after a famous gateway to the Bois de Boulogne where the Longchamp racecourse is located, the feature race, which is usually held on a Thursday, syncs perfectly with the Jeuxdi by ParisLongchamp, a trendy afterwork party complete with food, drinks and DJ sets.

Started in 2018, Jeuxdi is a portmanteau name combining jeudi (French for Thursday) and jeux (French for games).

It may be all fun and games off the track, but on the track, a field of nine runners will get down to serious business at 11.33pm Singapore time.

The romance of the turf in Paris will centre on nine-year-old grey King Gold, who will rock up again in search of a historic fourth consecutive title.

However, rock star-like long-haired trainer Nicolas Caullery’s veteran galloper has lost a bit of his old spark. The last of his 10 wins came in his third Prix de la Porte Maillot a year ago and he will be first-up after an unsuccessful 2026 Dubai Carnival where he once bagged one win in the Group 3 Firebreak Stakes (1,600m) in 2025, stunningly defeating 2024 Dubai World Cup winner Laurel River by a short head.

Hard to hold off will be the frisky youth of two 3YOs taking on the experience of their seven seniors.

Synaran, who won his first two starts in the current 2026 season, and was also third in the Group 2 Prix Paul de Moussac over the same course and distance, was supplemented by the all-conquering duo of the Aga Khan Studs and Chantilly trainer Francis-Henri Graffard for the race.

“He’s won over both 1,400m and 1,600m, but personally, I prefer him over 1,400m,” once said Graffard about the son of Mehmas.

The other youngster, Khovikhov, was even pencilled in for a start in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains (1,600m) in May after he ran second in a Listed mile race in Toulouse on April 19.

The two-time winning Al Wukair colt trained by Spaniard Mauricio Delcher Sanchez also commands respect.

Older contenders such as Silius for trainer Christophe Ferland and the Wertheimer family, and Lanzelot Gold – trained by Gerald Mosse, a former top French jockey who rode 11 winners in Kranji at a short five-month stint between 2016 and 2017 – respectively second and fourth in the Group 3 Prix du Palais Royal over the same course and distance, are also in with a shot.

Wathnan Racing’s Dark Trooper, who is back in France following a Listed win over 1,400m in Abu Dhabi last December, cannot be ruled out either.

A veteran of eight wins, seven in UK where he was trained by Ed Walker, the Dark Angel six-year-old will be ridden by comeback jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot.

The three-time French champion jockey was recently relicensed after he was cleared of rape accusations that had interrupted his stellar career since 2021. In 10 rides, Boudot has already booted home one winner, Grey Reign, at ParisLongchamp on June 15.

manyan@sph.com.sg