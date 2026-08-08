Parisian Walkway is stepping in the right direction

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) SCOTT’S BAR has been up against tough opposition in his first two starts. He has had a short break but, unless there is a first time “springer”, he rates the one to beat.

The mare (2) TIPPERARY is a battling maiden but is better than her last effort and can run into the money.

(6) PRAETORIAN GUARD has been well beaten in his two starts but faced a progressive colt in his second start and can improve.

Of the first-timers, (5) ELUSIVE DIAMOND could prove the pick.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Many first-timers.

Best of those that have run may be (1) ROCCO’S PEACE, who has improved with each outing and has run well on this course.

(4) XIPHOS has been costly to follow and tends to lack extra when it counts.

(6) MAJESTIC LIMPOPO showed some improvement in blinkers behind the promising Gimme A Fireball and can do better.

The well-bred (9) BELLE GALLICO could prove best of the debutants.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Competitive handicap.

(6) HOP HOP SPINNEKOP came from well off the pace to fail narrowly last on this course. She has been in good form since her maiden win and should go close again.

(3) GOLD GOLD BABY won well with first-time blinkers last start on the Poly. She has been in good form since her maiden win.

(2) TAYLOR’S VERSION has useful form over course and distance and improved in blinkers. Another in with a strong winning chance.

(5) PRINCESS TRIPPI was a recent maiden winner in modest company but had useful maiden form to stronger.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The betting should be your best guide, with a number of runners stepping up in trip for the first time.

However, (8) JUDICIARY made a promising debut over course and distance when finishing strongly behind the equally promising Sparrow Man.

(5) DREADNOUGHT was a well-beaten second in his debut sprint but will much prefer this trip.

(6) DEONARIE has been ultra consistent and yet to finish out of the money. This trip should suit.

(3) OLD HARRY ROCKS was a beaten favourite last run. He is another to show promise and another that should be suited by a step-up in trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Visiting (3) PARISIAN WALKWAY is by far the best weighted. He made a smart return after a lengthy break and, if anywhere near his best, he should be hard to beat.

(4) POWERANDTHEGLORY has run two smart races on the Poly and won well under a big weight last run. He should feature.

(5) BANGLADESH has it all to do at the weights. He makes his turf debut but could still be under the handicappers radar.

(6) CAPTAIN WEST was close-up behind Zeitz in a useful field last time and has some smart Cape form over the trip.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(5) JAZZ FESTIVAL runs well on this course and is long overdue for another win. Despite a fair weight, he takes a big drop in class and he can finally get rewarded.

(2) MISTER NIBBLES also drops in class and gets a 4kg claimer aboard. He showed up well in first-time cheekpieces and can take a hand in this.

(11) RUN TO RIO steps up in trip but has gone close on this course. Good chance in this line-up.

(1) GALAXY EXPLORER needed his last run after a lengthy break. In with a chance on his previous showings.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) SCARLET MACAW has a big weight but has been up against much stronger in her last two and could prove difficult to beat.

(6) LILAC IN WINTER has won her last two on this course. Handy weight could make her a danger.

(2) LA LANDONNE has been a beaten favourite in her last two, but both races were on the Poly and she can do better on the turf.

(4) LIMITLESS SKY is showing signs of coming to hand and caught the eye last run on this course.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(12) DURBAN DIAMOND gets first-time blinkers. Up there behind Arverni Princess last time. Lightly raced, has a handy weight.

(11) CLAIR DE LUNE was narrowly beaten last run on the Poly. Has smart Cape form. Will be a threat.

(7) ARVERNI PRINCESS has won four of her last five starts over her favourite course and distance. With a 4kg claimer aboard, she must have another good chance.



(3) SCARLET STARLET is lightly raced but yet to run a bad race in her three starts. She shed her maiden on debut on this course.