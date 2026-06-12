Packing Angel can soar again

Race 1 (1,000m)

6 Jedi Spurs has trialled well twice ahead of his debut. He has taken a step forward each time and has shown good gate speed, suggesting he can lead on debut and prove too classy for his rivals.

7 Quantum Wukong ran a slashing fourth on debut from the outside barrier over 1,200m and can take a step forward second-up. He draws the outside rails and maps for every chance.

4 Sharp Planet placed second on debut at this course and distance two starts ago, when he started favourite and was beaten under a length. Second-up, he drew wide stepping to 1,200m, settled back and raced wide. A run to forget.

1 Chancheng Sparkle was held up for a good part of the straight on debut before getting out late and running on to fifth. It was an encouraging effort and one he can improve on second-up.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Country Dancer looks to get the right run from barrier 3. Has won two from four in Class 5, and the set-up gives him the chance to capitalise.

9 Viva Chaleur has a poor turf record at Sha Tin, but he arrives in career-best form on the all-weather and could now be ready to translate that to turf.

4 Always Fluke might not have enjoyed the rain-affected track last start and is better than that. He gets another look.

3 Robot Knight will lead and look to repeat his last-start all-weather win over Viva Chaleur.

Race 3 (1,400m)

9 Francis Meynell gets every chance to break through today with Zac Purton in the saddle for the first time and barrier 3 to work with. He looks set to get a sweet on-pace run throughout.

1 Flash Current is back to Class 4 and is one to follow, while Jerry Chau taking the ride also catches the eye. He is yet to team with Jimmy Ting for a win this season, but this is only their 10th pairing.

6 Eternal Richness resumes and trialled better just the other day. Barrier 2 should provide a good run and blinkers go back on.

4 Sky Deep draws barrier 11, but he could come across easily in a race without much speed on paper. He needed the first-up run last week, and was not beaten far.

Race 4 (1,800m)

2 Enthralled breaks from barrier 4 in a race that does not look to have much pressure. He has been knocking on the door since returning to Class 4 and this suits him.

6 Absolute Honour has lifted since the stable switch to Frankie Lor, with a win, a third and a fourth from three starts. Once again, he gets every chance with Purton staying aboard from barrier 3.

14 On The Lash looks the one to lead under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound (4.5kg) claim and will be in this for a long way if able to control the sectionals under steady going.

12 Smart Fat Cat has been consistent all season, with three placings from eight starts. First-up from a low draw, he can show something.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Juicy Dragon has been thriving since switching to this track and distance and having visors applied. He comes off his second win from four starts with the gear change, has won a trial heat impressively between runs and gets his chance to win again in a hotly competitive race.

5 One Man Show can make use of barrier 1 to lead or be handy, which is required from the inside gate at this course and distance. He has also trialled well between runs, since placing second.

3 Happy Shooter should map just off the speed from barrier 2. He had his first spin at the track and distance two starts ago, checking in a close-up second.

2 Pejibaye is a talented horse resuming from injury and has looked well in his trials. Barrier 11 is the query.

Race 6 (1,400m)

7 Polar Patch is only a three-year-old still starting to figure it out. But, on the six-day turnaround off back-to-back thirds, he looks ready to win a race. The booking of Chau also instils confidence.

11 Gorgeous Victory has been itching to break through in recent runs but has not always had luck on his side. Purton taking the ride is a key pointer to his chances and gives him every hope.

9 Voyage Boss has slid down the ratings and, with Yuen’s 10-pound claim accounted for, is well placed. He has not had much luck with the barrier draw in recent runs, making barrier 2 a big upgrade.

1 Meaningful Dragon has ability but has been hard to catch through his career. He won well again last start and remains a live chance if he turns up in the same form.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Superb Spirit closed to fourth from a wide draw on debut, before winning from barrier 4 second-up. Raw ability will take him a long way at this stage.

6 Lucrative Eight was second to Superb Spirit last start after doing the early work. Go close.

5 Sight Dreamer will appreciate a good tempo, which looks likely, and his last start was a good return to turf when finishing second to Conrad Patch.

1 Island Buddy should not have to be used up as early as he was in his last two runs from wide draws, now that he comes into barrier 1.

Race 8 (1,600m)

3 Packing Angel placed three runs ago before a win at Happy Valley, then backed it up with a fast-finishing fourth. Big say.

8 Mighty Masts has run two thirds since rising to Class 2. He will launch late.

1 Sagacious Life is first-up after moving to Caspar Fownes and his roaring condition has been treated. Gate 1 suits and his trial was good.

5 Max Que gets barrier 4 and that sets him up for a sweet run. Forget last start, when he failed to go on the rain-affected track.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Victory Sky bungled the start last time but still ran second to Blazing Wind. He can turn the tables.

3 Turquoise Velocity has won four and placed second once in seven starts. He goes forward. Barrier 4 suits for first all-weather look.

10 Pi Legend has moved to Brett Crawford and trialled well for it, ridden quieter than what he has shown on race day.

2 Blazing Wind needs to overcome barrier 10 and an 11-point rise in the ratings, but he is thriving on the all-weather.

Race 10 (1,600m)

2 Endued gets barrier 2 and a race where the tempo looks good. No luck since winning six starts ago.

8 Big Return has won three on the bounce. This is tougher but he can measure up with 14 pounds of weight relief.

4 Power Of Vitam mixes his form but arrives off a nice second at Happy Valley, and returning to this track and distance is no problem.

11 Complete Unknown turned in his best run yet when third in a race like this. Place claims.

Race 11 (1,400m)

3 Super Express is first-up. Last start, he led from barrier 12, and faded to sixth. First-time pacifiers. He has trialled impressively in them. Can bounce back.

7 Aerovolanic comes into gate 2 from 14 after enduring a wide trip for third on a yielding track. Conditions suit better this time.

14 Conrad Patch rises in class and drops nicely in weight after posting his second win at start seven. More to come from him.

12 Baby Sakura stuck on for fourth as favourite last start, but had every chance to win.