Ombudsman is the man again

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Godolphin star becomes first back-to-back Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner in 31 years

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales alongside his wife, Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales, presenting jockey William Buick, with trainer John Gosden standing behind, with his award for riding Ombudsman to win the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes (2,000m) on the second day of the Royal Ascot meeting in Ascot.

– Even-money favourite Ombudsman produced a superb performance to become the first horse in over 30 years to win successive Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) at Royal Ascot on June 17.

It was a case of deja vu for the Godolphin stable star’s trainer John Gosden, as it was he who had trained Muhtarram to win the 1994 and 1995 editions of the Group 1 race on the second day of the royal meeting.

Trained jointly by Gosden and his son Thady, Ombudsman surged clear under William Buick to leave crack Irish filly Minnie Hauk (Ryan Moore) and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe champion Daryz (Mickael Barzalona) trailing in his wake.

Buick, 37, rode the Night Of Thunder entire back punching his fist in the air, while Gosden, reflecting his being almost 40 years older than the Norway-born jockey, restricted himself to shaking hands and patting the stable lads on the back.

“I was really impressed with him today. We thought he came here in good shape,” said Buick.

“He was faultless going into Dubai in the spring and had a good prep for the (Group 3) Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, which was a stepping stone for coming here.

“You just knew every step of the way he was perfect.”

Gosden smiled when someone suggested Ombudsman was “a brute”.

“A brute? that’s a bit severe. He’s elegant,” said Gosden, who was welcoming home his 70th Royal Ascot winner.

“This horse has a phenomenal turn of foot and showed that touch of class.

“It is quite something to draw away from the class of horse behind him, that is one of the great performances of his career.

“We’re very lucky to have owners who send us those horses, because you cannot train empty boxes.”

Minnie Hauk’s trainer Aidan O’Brien had hoped she might deliver his 100th winner at Royal Ascot in the £1 million (S$1.7 million) Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes but in the end the 56-year-old Irishman ended the day on 99.

Victorious lived up to her name as she made it three wins from three in winning the £175,000 Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes (1,000m).

O’Brien has pulled off some great achievements in his life but even by his standards this was a remarkable feat as Victorious is blind in her left eye.

“One has to bring her along gently, you do not want to frighten her,” he said.

“Thanks to the excellent care taken of her at Coolmore Stud when she came to us she had great confidence.”

O’Brien’s son Joseph replaced him in the winners’ enclosure half an hour later, as he and jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle enjoyed another memorable win a fortnight after winning the Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,400m) with Thundering On on June 5.

McMonagle gave Limestone ($20) a terrific ride to just hold off the fast-finishing Del Maro (Buick) in the £265,000 Group 2 Queen’s Vase (2,847m).

“I thought we were beat in actual fact,” said O’Brien.

“I thought the other one had nabbed us. However, our lad has got the nod in a couple of tight finishes before this and that is a nice trait for a horse to have.

“The sky is the limit for him.”

O’Brien senior looked to have a great chance of making it 100 in the last of the seven races on Day 2, the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (1,200m) – but it was Joseph who celebrated a double.

Long shot King Of Cloughan (33-1) ridden by 20-year-old Billy Loughnane took the honours. O’Brien senior’s favourite Sergei Diaghilev (Moore) lacked the tempo and finished down the field.

Aidan O’Brien recalled his first Ascot winner fondly, Harbour Master in 1997 but his celebration would have been more restrained than that of trainer James Owen when he broke his duck with Rogue Diplomat in the Royal Hunt Cup (1,600m).

Owen jumped up and down and was then swarmed by members of the winning syndicate Rogues Gallery.

For jockey Harry Davies, it was his first Royal Ascot winner too.

“It’s a bit overwhelming to be honest,” he said.

“It’s such a special meeting, just so happy to get your first one as it’s a big thing. It’s just a little bit much at the minute.” AFP