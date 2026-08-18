Aug 19 Juddmonte International Stakes form analysis
Ombudsman all set to repeat the feat under Buick
2025 winner to face talented Constitution River and Item in York 2,000m G1 defence
1 Almaqam
Won a Group 1 race in May. Fast ground against him in hot Group 1 race in June when he finished fourth to Ombudsman. Needs softer ground.
2 Devil’s Advocate
Not good enough and used as a pacemaker.
3 Ombudsman
Joint-highest rated horse with Hong Kong sprint champion Ka Ying Rising in the world. Won this feature in 2025. Impressive in 2026. Hard to beat.
4 Pride Of Arras
Won two Group 2 races at York. Good second there in July. Stays further. Needs to improve.
5 Zaydann
Improving. Won a Group 3 race in France in July. Not raced on fast ground. Tough task.
6 Action
Only won Maiden race. Placed in good Group races but well beaten in his latest two. Too difficult.
7 Constitution River
Impressively progressive. Unbeaten in five starts since his maiden victory second-up. Won two Group 1 races back-to-back recently. Leading contender.
8 Hawk Mountain
Just beaten in a Group 1 race in May, then did well to finish third behind Constitution River in a Group 1 race in July after chasing too fast a pace. Not ruled out.
9 Item
Improving. Won two Group 2 races over the course and distance in 2026. A good chance.