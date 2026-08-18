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Aug 19 Juddmonte International Stakes form analysis

Ombudsman all set to repeat the feat under Buick

2025 winner to face talented Constitution River and Item in York 2,000m G1 defence

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The John and Thady Gosden-trained Ombudsman (William Buick) claiming the Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) at his last start at Ascot on June 17. He will now bid to defend his title in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (2,000m) at York on Aug 19, a feature he won in 2025.

PHOTO: RACING AND SPORTS

1 Almaqam

Won a Group 1 race in May. Fast ground against him in hot Group 1 race in June when he finished fourth to Ombudsman. Needs softer ground.

2 Devil’s Advocate

Not good enough and used as a pacemaker.

3 Ombudsman

Joint-highest rated horse with Hong Kong sprint champion Ka Ying Rising in the world. Won this feature in 2025. Impressive in 2026. Hard to beat.

4 Pride Of Arras

Won two Group 2 races at York. Good second there in July. Stays further. Needs to improve.

5 Zaydann

Improving. Won a Group 3 race in France in July. Not raced on fast ground. Tough task.

6 Action

Only won Maiden race. Placed in good Group races but well beaten in his latest two. Too difficult.

7 Constitution River

Impressively progressive. Unbeaten in five starts since his maiden victory second-up. Won two Group 1 races back-to-back recently. Leading contender.

8 Hawk Mountain

Just beaten in a Group 1 race in May, then did well to finish third behind Constitution River in a Group 1 race in July after chasing too fast a pace. Not ruled out.

9 Item

Improving. Won two Group 2 races over the course and distance in 2026. A good chance.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.