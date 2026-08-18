Olympian Gold sets the standard in Race 5

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) MASTER CHRISTMAS is distance-suited and boasts solid form at a higher level, so he can win.

(1) VIBE SA finished second in his only outing over 1,400m, so a return to this trip could yield another forward showing.

(5) FRERE JACQUES had excuses for a disappointing last start but should be competitive on his earlier form after a subsequent break.

(3) HONG KONG has a very good record racing fresh so can make her presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) STEEL PIER was a beaten short-priced favourite last time but he had legitimate excuses. A return to this shorter trip under a 1.5kg claiming apprentice could suit.

(2) SEVENTH FLEET has the form and experience to challenge the selection, though a bigger threat will likely come from the well-bred 3YO newcomer (6) HANDSOME BADGER. Riding arrangements also suggests the pick of the Mike and Mathew De Kock-trained first-timers.

(7) MIRUM can improve after a pleasing introduction so he can get into the picture.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) KORCULA has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn. After five consecutive thirds, she can score.

(2) TAKEACHANCEONME fits a similar profile so should also play a leading role.

(3) BEAUTIFUL ONE has the form and experience to make her presence felt too.

(7) TOTHEPLACEIBELONG will know more about it after a satisfactory introduction and can have a say in the outcome.

Race 4 (1,800m)

After back-to-back seconds over 1,600m, (5) UNCLE BOB will be hard to beat over the extra 200m.

(4) FUTURE RED has shown enough to fight out the finish and is also open to improvement stretching out to this trip for the first time.

(6) ECHO OF THE WILD is bred to appreciate the step-up in distance so he can take home a cheque too.

(3) SIVAJI is worth a look too.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(5) OLYMPIAN GOLD made a winning seasonal reappearance at this level over 1,600m and remains open to improvement over this extended trip, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Veteran (1) KING’S EXPRESS is favourably treated by the conditions and has the means to pose a threat.

Both (7) DARK SILVER and (8) APACHE SON are competitive off their current ratings, so they should make their presence felt.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Last-start winner (1) CULTURATI remains competitive, with his rider’s 1.5kg claim offsetting the three-point penalty. However, (3) BOUNDLESS LOVE beat him in a similar contest over this trip previously and is weighted to confirm that form on 0.5kg better terms.

Veteran (5) FUTUREWOLFF and the lightly raced (6) FORCE PUBLIQUE can get involved.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Several with a chance in a big field.

(8) SNOW MOON appeals the most. The Mano Pandaram-trained galloper won a similar contest two starts back and proved competitive under a three-point penalty when a creditable fifth over 1,450m last time.

The Tony Peter-trained (3) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT is closely matched with him on their last meeting, so the four-year-old gelding should feature prominently.

His stablemate and three-year-old gelding (12) SILVER COMET can improve over this extended trip so is best kept onside.

(6) SEA SHANTY is a capable hard-knocker.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) ONE TIGER and (12) NKANDLA GOLD are consistent at this level and could fight out the finish if taking their place in the line-up. Both are engaged to run in an earlier meeting.

(5) VALIEVA and (4) QUIET WINTER have dropped to a competitive mark and should make their presence felt.