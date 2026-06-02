O’Brien’s pair head G1 Oaks entries

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Precise (Wayne Lordan) claiming the Group 1 Irish 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at The Curragh on May 24.

– Aidan O’Brien’s duo of Precise and Amelia Earhart will look to give the master of Ballydoyle yet another Epsom Oaks (2,400m) at Epsom Downs, after they both stood tall following the confirmation stage on May 30.

Twelve horses remain in contention in the Group 1 feature for three-year-old fillies on June 5 after the latest stage, with recent Group 1 Irish 1000 Guineas (1,600m) heroine Precise now a distinct possibility to step up to 2,400m to the first time after having hit the line strong at The Curragh.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner looks set to be joined by the impressive Listed Cheshire Oaks (2,300m) scorer Amelia Earhart.

The Irish trainer is also responsible for three other entrants, including the Lingfield Listed Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes (2,300m) winner Cameo, Beautify and Sugar Island.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden’s well-bred Juddmonte filly Legacy Link catapulted herself into Classic contention with her cosy last-start success in the Group 3 Musidora Stakes (2,000m) at York on May 13.

The daughter of Dubawi – who is out of Chiasma, making her a niece to the mighty Frankel – ended her juvenile campaign two starts ago on Oct 10, when she finished fourth behind Precise in a red-hot renewal of the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile (1,600m) at Newmarket.

The two-time winner put the finishing touches on her Epsom Oaks preparations with a routine gallop around the Surrey Downs venue.

The Gosden team are no strangers to Epsom Oaks success. They saddled Taghrooda (2024), Enable (2017), Anapurna (2019) and Soul Sister (2023) to victory in previous years.

After watching their latest contender work just under a mile in the hands of regular rider Colin Keane at Epsom’s pre-Derby Festival gallops morning, confidence is clearly growing in the camp, according to John.

“She had a nice look at the place,” said Gosden senior.

“It was perfect, she went up to the top of the old mile start, took a turn and then headed on down at half-speed before getting on the right lead and picking up well.

“It’s a hard thing to rehearse through the corner anywhere else, unless you’ve had some specially built gallop. Going left-handed downhill is not the normal way you work horses.

“She’s a Musidora winner and she won that well at York. She showed a good attitude, and the extra distance seemed to suit her there.

“They started the race a little early that day, Colin was saying that. It started three or four (furlongs) down and at York, that’s a long way to start the race. She finished well and we’ve been pleased with her since.”

Training a close relative to Frankel heading into an Epsom Classic might prove a daunting task for most, but few are better prepared for the challenge than John, who felt no added pressure going in the big race.

“No, no. The pedigree is very important, of course it is, but you try and train them in a normal fashion. You don’t try and reinvent the wheel, that’s for sure,” he said.

“There are a good bunch of fillies and it looks like it’s an exciting Oaks, let alone an exciting (Group 1) (Epsom) Derby (on June 6). You’ve got depth in the field in both, which is what it’s all about.

“I think there’s some other very nice fillies in there. The thing is, it’s the beginning of June. Three-year-olds going a mile and a half the first time. The puzzle unlocks in front of you. But before the race, it’s hard to be dogmatic, that’s for sure.

“A lot of these fillies haven’t truly come into bloom yet. You go and look at your gardens, same story.”

Legacy Link will also be stepping up to 2,400m for the first time at Epsom and Keane will ride again.

The six-time Irish champion jockey is confident that the step-up in trip will bring about further improvement.

“She seems to have come out of York really well and she seems to have handled the track really well there this morning,” he said.

“It was nothing too strenuous. She came down the hill nicely, got herself organised and levelled up to the line well without doing anything crazy.

“There is no doubt she will stay, and the distance won’t be an issue.

“I think this trip is where you are going to see the best of her. Whether she handles the track at race pace on the day is another thing, but she seemed to cope with it well this morning.”

Trainer Ralph Beckett may just run one, but he currently has three in contention, with Wathnan Racing’s A La Prochaine still in the mix alongside K Sarra, who was third behind Legacy Link in the Musidora Stakes, and On Message.

The Charlie Johnston-trained Venetian Lace is all set to step up in distance after her excellent third to True Love in the Group 1 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket, while Thundering On is in contention for Joseph O’Brien.

Andrew Balding currently has Prizeland engaged. RACING AND SPORTS