O’Brien tops Royal Ascot yet again

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– It was already written that the 2026 race for the Royal Ascot’s top trainer’s title would go to an O’Brien, but the first initial was revealed only late into the five-day meeting on its final day on June 20.

Aidan O’Brien rounded out his week perfectly when Illinois found just enough in the hands of leading jockey Ryan Moore to repel the challenge of French Master (James Doyle) by a neck in the concluding £120,000 (S$205,000) Queen Alexandra Stakes (4,355m).

The Ballydoyle master had been going toe-to-toe with son Joseph, who trailed his father five to six as the family battle for top honours went down to the wire in the final race.

But Joseph’s A Piece Of Heaven finished sixth meaning a tie was not possible.

It was then left to Illinois to put the icing on the cake in the Queen Alexandra Stakes for his champion trainer father, handing him his seventh win and a leading trainer title at Royal Ascot for a 14th time.

From the haul, O’Brien's Group 1 wins were Mission Central striking in the King Charles III Stakes, Precise in the Coronation Stakes and the tough-as-nails Scandinavia in the Ascot Gold Cup.

The other three winners were Great Barrier Reef (Coventry), Victorious (Queen Mary) and Causeway (King Edward VII).

Joseph’s winners were Kizlyar (Ascot Stakes), Limestone (Queen’s Vase), King Of Cloughan (Windsor Castle), Enceladus (King George V) and Green Carrera (Sandringham).

“What can I say? An incredible week and Ryan gave this horse an incredible ride. He’s a brave horse,” said O’Brien Sr.

“We felt that we just maybe used him too much the last day, but he was second in the Gold Cup last year and was the class horse in this race.

“It was lovely for him to win again as he’s been working hard all year. He’s a lovely, kind horse.

“He loves the fast ground. His run in the Gold Cup last year – there was nothing of the class of that in this. He got a little bit lonely in front today, but he’s got plenty of class over this distance.”

On his future plans, O’Brien, who moved past a century of winners at Royal Ascot, added: “I’d say he’d go wherever Scandinavia doesn’t go, these distance races – I think anything from a mile and six upwards he’s happy with, and he’s a lovely sound, genuine horse.

“I think we can win again with him.”

Moore himself also snared the leading rider title with his seven winners across the week securing his 13th title, and his fifth in a row. He is one away from completing his own century at Royal Ascot. RACING AND SPORTS