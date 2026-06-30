O’Brien keen to etch his name on German Derby roll of honours

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Trainer Aidan O’Brien would love for a good showing from his two runners in the Group 1 Deutsches Derby (2,400m) on July 5.

– Aidan O’Brien could launch one of his strongest assaults yet in the €650,000 (S$959,000) Group 1 Deutsches Derby (2,400m) in Hamburg on July 5, with Hawk Mountain and Causeway among the provisional entries in the German equivalent of the Epsom Derby.

The Ballydoyle master trainer’s pair can give O’Brien a clear chance to fill one of the few remaining gaps on his European Classic record.

The Irish trainer has dominated the Derby at Epsom and repeatedly extended his reach across the continent, but Germany’s premier Classic has so far eluded him.

His best previous result in the Deutsches Derby – also known as the German Derby – came in 2007, when Anton Chekhov finished third behind Adlerflug. Since then, his raids on Hamburg have proved less rewarding.

Geoffrey Chaucer finished 17th in 2014, while Landofhopeandglory failed to justify supplementation when 18th behind Isfahan in 2016.

Trinity College had been intended as a runner in 2025 before being withdrawn after declarations.

Hawk Mountain, a three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett out of the top-class Hydrangea, ended the last season by winning the Group 1 Futurity Trophy (1,600m) at Doncaster on Oct 25 and has developed into a leading middle-distance colt.

His last-start second to stablemate Constitution River in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) at Chantilly on May 31 reads as the strongest form in the field and suggests the step-up to 2,400m should be within range.

Stablemate Causeway gives O’Brien a second serious option, although the speed of his turnaround is an obvious consideration.

Also by Wootton Bassett, the three-year-old colt was last seen winning the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot over the Derby distance on June 19. By winning that, he was eligible for a free late entry into the Hamburg Classic.

However, the home defence has depth. Trainer Andreas Wohler, a five-time winner of the feature, has Gostam, Dardanos and Westminster Rocket among the entries.

Peter Schiergen is also well represented, headed by Salitos, who finished third in the Group 2 Derby Italiano (2,200m) at Milan’s San Siro racecourse on June 2.

Henk Grewe, who won the race with Sisfahan in 2021 and Palladium in 2024, has Chiefland, Kairos and Pashang still engaged.

Further foreign interest comes through UK trainer Ralph Beckett’s Bay Of Brilliance and the Danish-trained Daytona. RACING AND SPORTS