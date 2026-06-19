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O’Brien first to hit Royal Ascot century

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Legendary trainer Aidan O'Brien proudly lifting the special saddlecloth toasting his 100th Royal Ascot winner on June 18.

Top trainer Aidan O'Brien proudly lifting the special saddlecloth toasting his 100th Royal Ascot winner on June 18.

PHOTO: AFP

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ASCOT Aidan O’Brien became the first trainer to have 100 Royal Ascot winners, a landmark achieved with Scandinavia winning a thriller in the meeting’s most historic race, the Group 1 Gold Cup (4,000m) on June 18.

The 56-year-old Irishman also claimed a record-extending 10th Gold Cup, as his winner just got the better of 2025 champion Trawlerman in an epic duel.

Just as O’Brien was at his first win with Harbour Master in 1997, he was equally modest reeling off a whole host of the Ballydoyle Stables employees.

His century was marked with a 100 saddlecloth presented to him by King Charles III.

“It is incredible really,” said O’Brien, who kissed his wife Anne-Marie after Scandinavia had crossed the finishing line.

“I wouldn’t dream or think about it (the century) just one race at a time. I don’t even think of what could be, as it is so hard to win races here.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be involved with the team, to be a small part of it. The reality is that lots of people do the work.”

Jockey Ryan Moore, who won his fifth Gold Cup, said: “He’s a master at ‘preparing the horse to be jumping out of their skins when it came to Royal Ascot’.”

As how O’Brien will celebrate the feat, Moore remarked laconically: “Knowing Aidan, he will be looking towards the next 100. That is what separates him.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.