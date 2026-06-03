O’Brien banks on 7 to get past 11

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Benvenuto Cellini (Christophe Soumillon) scoring an easy win in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes (1,600m) at Leopardstown on Sept 13, 2025. He is the current favourite for the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) on June 6.

– Having already made history at Chantilly, Aidan O’Brien will attempt to extend his domination of the European Classics at Epsom on June 6, where he is responsible for seven of the 17 colts left in the £2 million (S$3.4 million) Group 1 English Derby (2,400m).

The Ballydoyle trainer became the first in the long history of the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) to saddle the first three home in the French equivalent of the Epsom Derby, completing a remarkable Classic sweep with Constitution River, Hawk Mountain and Montreal in France on May 31.

Neither of the first three from Chantilly has been left in the Derby, but O’Brien still holds the strongest hand numerically as he turns his attention to a race he has already shaped more profoundly than any other trainer.

Final declarations, the draw and jockey bookings will be confirmed at the 72-hour stage on June 3 (still not known at press time), with O’Brien seeking a record-extending 12th Derby victory and a fourth consecutive success following Auguste Rodin in 2023, City Of Troy in 2024 and Lambourn in 2025.

His team are headed by Frankel colt Benvenuto Cellini, who has charted a familiar Ballydoyle route. A winner at Leopardstown as a juvenile, he ended last season by making the frame when third in the Group 3 Futurity Trophy (1,600m) at Doncaster on Oct 25, 2025 and returned at Chester with an imperious success on May 6.

His victory in the Group 3 Chester Vase (2,500m) came at the expense of stablemate Proposition and strengthened the impression that a mile and a half should bring out further improvement.

Pierre Bonnard once looked the most obvious Classic colt among the Ballydoyle middle-distance division, having won the Group 3 Zetland Stakes (2,000m) on Oct 11, 2025 before graduating two weeks later to Group 1 company in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud (2,000m) as a two-year-old on Oct 26, 2025.

The Camelot colt’s spring, however, has been less persuasive. He was unable to make an impact on his return in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes (2,000m) – won by stablemate Christmas Day – at Leopardstown on April 12.

He then found James J Braddock – trained by O’Brien’s son Joseph – too strong in the final stride of the Group 3 Leopardstown Derby Trial (2,000m), where Endorsement was close behind in third.

That run leaves Endorsement with a more solid profile than a bare reading of his status might suggest. The Wootton Bassett colt had already finished second to Christmas Day in the Ballysax and again shaped with credit when forcing much of the issue in the Leopardstown Derby Trial, only losing two places close home in a compressed finish.

Christmas Day himself arrives through the Dante Stakes (2,000m) route, having been beaten into third behind Item and stablemate Action in the Group 2 race at York.

That defeat checked some of the momentum he had gathered from the Ballysax, but the son of Camelot remains a progressive colt who had won three successive races before York and is another for whom the Derby distance could ask a different question.

Also by Frankel, Action has the stronger piece of York form among that pair. A Group-race performer at two, he was placed in the Group 2 Royal Lodge (1,600m) at Newmarket before finishing runner-up in the Futurity Trophy, and his second to the Andrew Balding-trained Item in the Dante gives him one of the more direct trial credentials in the field.

He was unable to resist the winner once headed at York, but that run nevertheless put him firmly back into the Derby conversation.

Causeway brings a different profile altogether, having climbed rapidly through the spring, returning to win the Madrid Handicap (1,400m) at Naas on March 22 before adding the Listed Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at the Curragh on May 4.

That progression gives him a live outsider’s shape, although he has so far done his racing at shorter distances and must now prove that his improvement can stretch all the way to Epsom’s mile and a half.

Proposition completes the Ballydoyle seven, with his Chester Vase second behind Benvenuto Cellini giving him the most obvious line into the stable’s leading hope.

The main domestic resistance appears to come from Item, who has forced his way towards the head of the reckoning in three starts. Juddmonte’s son of Frankel won twice in low-key company at two before taking a substantial rise in class in his stride in the Dante.

Held up at York, he moved into contention smoothly before going clear of Action, with Christmas Day back in third, and remains unbeaten as he prepares for his first attempt at a mile and a half.

RACING AND SPORTS