Objet D’Art could be a sight to behold in Race 6

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) VIRIDIAN RUBY stayed on strongly for third behind World Of Secrets on debut. With natural improvement expected from this beautiful filly, she will go close to winning.

(7) NADIA NERINA has been rested for 119 days. The 3YO filly caught the eye late for third on debut behind Magma Flow on April 15. If she does not need the run after a small break, she will be right there in the finish.

(10) SENORITA LOLITA did not have much luck in the running last time. Now that she is back up the straight at Kenilworth, she will be super competitive.

(1) PEACH COBBLER moved up like a winner in her last start behind Crown Chaser. She can sneak into the places at a fair price, watch her closely.

Race 2 (1,200m)

This is a deep and competitive field featuring a host of well-bred first-timers. Keep your eyes peeled for (11) MIYABI KING, (4) TANGO MASTER, (1) LORD CHAMBERLAIN and (2) BIG CITY ROLLER. The betting market will be your best guide.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Another race packed with beautifully bred first-timers. Watch them closely in the parade ring.

(8) SARATOGA SUNRISE improved nicely going into his second run on June 23. He has a big winning chance in this field.

(12) FOURTH OF JULY finished like a train on debut when staying on for second behind Rachettu on July 25. He can only improve going into his second start. Include him in all bets.

Champion trainer Justin Snaith’s 3YO colt (7) RAIN IN FRANCE is making his debut, but he has top jockey Andrew Fortune in the saddle. Worth a look.

The Vaughan Marshall-trained 3YO newcomer (1) BROTHERS IN ARMS could also put in a forward run.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) WARRIOR OF DESTINY ran a great race for second behind Royal Light on July 14. The yard thinks highly of this colt. The blinkers stay on and he can be right there in the finish again.

(7) CAPTAIN’S ANGEL finished just over eight lengths behind Aquae Calidae in the Grade 3 Langerman (1,500m) on June 27. The 3YO galloper is a big colt with a big action. Provided he gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he should be competitive in this field.

(5) CATCH ME stayed on well for second behind Like Dynamite on June 23. He will love the step-up in trip, include him in all bets.

(6) FRACTAL ran a much better race last time when he finished second behind Born Of Fire. On his best form, he could sneak into the places.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) CLIFFSCAPE quickened smartly to win on July 25. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be flying at them late.

(7) RAFFISH TREND won impressively on June 27. She was given five points for that good win at Durbanville. On her current form, she must have a big winning chance again.

(1) SING FOREVERMORE has been rested for 71 days. She won her maiden in style on June 2. With no weight on her back, she will go close to winning.

(8) MARITZBURG MEMORY has a good place chance on her best form.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Trained by Adam Marcus, the 4YO gelding (9) OBJET D’ART powered home in great fashion to win a good race over 1,250m at Durbanville on July 14. He looks to be a serious sprinter in the making and will be hard to beat again. Keagan de Melo will take the reins this time.

(7) CHURCHILLIAN ran second in a driving finish behind Objet D’Art last time. He is now 1kg better off at the weights. He will be right there in the finish on his current form.

(6) UN BEL DI was given a terrific ride by jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe at his last-start win in the Winter Sprint (1,200m) on June 21. Even though he carries top weight in this race, he will be competitive.

(4) POMP IT UP was gelded on June 19. The drop in trip is key for this individual, watch for sharp improvement.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) WITCH HAZEL won a good race at Durbanville on June 27. The form of that race has worked out well. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m, and there should be no excuses for this gelding from a neat draw.

(4) MENTE ET MANU ran second behind Gold Giboski on June 16. He is a beautiful horse with a big action, and will go close to winning from a good draw.

(8) ABSOLUTELY YES just needed the run last time when finishing second behind his stable companion on July 7. Provided the 4YO gelding settles early, he should run a big race.

(3) VOORLOOPERTJIE has been rested for 234 days. He might just need the run after a long break, but he will be doing some good work late. Watch him closely.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE ran a great race for second behind Bourbon King over this distance on July 25. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. On his current form, he will go close to winning.

(11) CLARK GRISWOLD finished well for second behind Miami Summer on July 14. If he gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he will be right there in the finish.

(1) DIAMOND ROCK ran a much better race on July 25 when he finished third behind Bourbon King. He has dropped to a winnable rating, watch him closely at a decent price from a good draw.

(6) BONELLI has been rested for 71 days. He looks progressive, include him in all bets.