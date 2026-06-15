June 16 Queen Anne Stakes form analysis
Notable Speech to launch Royal Ascot
Opera Ballo can give Godolphin 1-2 in 1st race of five-day meeting
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1 Cicero’s Gift
100-1 winner of a Group 1 race over course and distance last October. Well beaten both runs in 2026. Unlikely winner.
2 Damysus
Recorded an impressive win in a Group 3 race in April before disappointing in a Group 1. Needs to return to his best.
3 Docklands
Holds an excellent record at Ascot, including winning this race at odds in 2025. Close third in a Group 1 at Sha Tin in April. Commands respect.
4 First Conquest
Beaten in five Group 2 and Group 3 races since winning a Group 3 early in 2025. Unraced since December. A tough task.
5 More Thunder
Improver dropped to 1,200m and 1,400m in 2025. Good second in Group 1 over 1,600m in May. Good chance.
6 Notable Speech
Top class. Won five Group 1 races at 1,600m, the latest in May. Suited by fast ground. Excellent chance.
7 Opera Ballo
Progressive. Won a Group 1 at Meydan in January and easily won a Group 2 in April. Leading hope.
8 Ten Bob Tony
Raced mainly at 1,400m, including when he won a Group 3 earlier in June. A tough task.
9 Zeus Olympios
Lightly raced, improving 4YO. Encouraging third in a Group 1 in May. Respected.