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June 16 Queen Anne Stakes form analysis

Notable Speech to launch Royal Ascot

Opera Ballo can give Godolphin 1-2 in 1st race of five-day meeting

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Notable Speech (William Buick) winning the Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) at Goodwood on July 24, 2024. Photo by Arena Racing Company

Notable Speech (William Buick) winning the Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) at Goodwood on July 31, 2024.

PHOTO: ARENA RACING COMPANY

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1 Cicero’s Gift

100-1 winner of a Group 1 race over course and distance last October. Well beaten both runs in 2026. Unlikely winner.

2 Damysus

Recorded an impressive win in a Group 3 race in April before disappointing in a Group 1. Needs to return to his best.

3 Docklands

Holds an excellent record at Ascot, including winning this race at odds in 2025. Close third in a Group 1 at Sha Tin in April. Commands respect.

4 First Conquest

Beaten in five Group 2 and Group 3 races since winning a Group 3 early in 2025. Unraced since December. A tough task.

5 More Thunder

Improver dropped to 1,200m and 1,400m in 2025. Good second in Group 1 over 1,600m in May. Good chance.

6 Notable Speech

Top class. Won five Group 1 races at 1,600m, the latest in May. Suited by fast ground. Excellent chance.

Opera Ballo (William Buick) scoring an easy win in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (1,800m) at Meydan in Dubai on Dec 19, 2025.

PHOTO: DUBAI RACING CLUB

7 Opera Ballo

Progressive. Won a Group 1 at Meydan in January and easily won a Group 2 in April. Leading hope.

8 Ten Bob Tony

Raced mainly at 1,400m, including when he won a Group 3 earlier in June. A tough task.

9 Zeus Olympios

Lightly raced, improving 4YO. Encouraging third in a Group 1 in May. Respected.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.