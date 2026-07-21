No shortage of options for Maher’s 3YO filly

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Aussie trainer’s Signature Scent will likely line up in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes in Melbourne

– The Ciaron Maher stable has options for three-year-old filly Signature Scent to add to her tally, including two Stakes races.

The daughter of Written Tycoon holds entries in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1,200m) and the three-year-old handicap (1,100m) at Caulfield, along with the Listed Lightning Stakes (1,050m) at Morphettville.

All three races will be run on July 25.

Jack Turnbull, the national assistant trainer for Ciaron Maher Racing, said the race against her peers at Caulfield was the most appealing.

Signature Scent has 59.5kg in that feature event.

If the stable decides to use the 3kg claim of Tasmanian apprentice jockey Jabez Johnstone – who partnered the filly in her victory over 1,100m at Caulfield on July 11 – she will carry 56.5kg.

However, under the weight-for-age conditions of the Bletchingly Stakes, Signature Scent will take on open age and carry 56kg.

While at Morphettville, the Lightning Stakes is restricted to two and three-year-olds at set-weights, where she will be tasked with 57kg should she run.

Turnbull said the four-time winner – over 1,050m and 1,100m races – has learnt to relax better after 10 starts, hence the 1,200m could suit.

“The idea of this campaign is to get her back winning... if she was to win again, or run well, there are plenty of races coming up and we don’t have to rush back too soon at the moment if we don’t feel we have to,” he said.

“The fact that she is relaxing better now gives her the opportunity to get 1,200m.

“She was a bit of a one-trick pony early and the blinkers have really helped her, and it opens up a few more options.”

Signature Scent has travelled to Morphettville previously, winning over 1,050m on March 28 before running third in the Listed Redelva Stakes (1,100m) on April 11.

Two weeks after that, she finished fifth in the Group 2 Tobin Bronze Stakes (1,200m).

While a decision on which race Signature Scent heads to is still to be finalised, the Maher team will be represented by Recommendation in the Bletchingly Stakes.

It will be the third time the Shalaa six-year-old gelding is lining up in this Caulfield feature, having won the race in 2024 before finishing fifth to the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman-trained Bridal Waltz in 2025.

Recommendation is coming off a last-start sixth behind Winnasedge in the Group 3 Sir John Monash Stakes (1,100m) at Caulfield on July 11. It is a race that pleased the Maher stable, although the sprinter got further back than intended when ridden by Thomas Stockdale.

“There was a lot of pressure early which probably exaggerated where he got to,” said Turnbull.

“We had the winner’s back, but it was a bit quicker than us. But we feel as though he’s back to his best to be winning this.

“He didn’t come up well last time and the six (1,200m) is no issue and weight-for-age conditions is generally his go.” SKY RACING WORLD