No reason why Flying Finley cannot win again

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) ANOTHER HERO ran a lovely race behind a very smart horse last time. If he has improved further back at home, he will go very close to winning this race.

(5) SARATOGA SUNRISE stayed on well to finish just under six lengths behind Bachata on debut. He can only improve going into his second run. Watch him closely.

(3) RUST NEVER SLEEPS finished just over five lengths behind One Magic on June 2. Top jockey Richard Fourie sticks with this gelding. He is open to any amount of improvement. Include him into all bets.

(8) BLACKBIRD has run two lovely races in succession. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m. Chance on his best form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Of the raced runners, (2) CATCH ME boasts the strongest form and sets the benchmark. He will be right there in the finish with further improvement expected.

The betting market should provide the strongest clues for the newcomers, but (6) BOLERO, (12) ILE MORIS and (7) WAITING GAME should be watched closely.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Another fascinating but tricky affair featuring several well-bred first timers. Pay close attention to the parade ring for valuable clues.

(5) MARY CASSATT has been rested for 85 days. She ran a lovely race on debut when finishing third behind Margate on March 30. The form of that race has worked out well. If she does not need the run back after a small break, she will go close to winning.

(6) RED FLAG stayed on well late to finish just under two lengths behind Ruby Rex on debut. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m. Include her into all bets.

(11) JACK A DANDY ran third on debut behind Sing Forevermore. Even though she wants further, she will be running on well late. Watch her closely.

(1) FROSTY SOVEREIGN is a What A Winter filly and is worth following on her debut.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) EL COHETE was heavily backed when finishing third behind One Magic last time. She is very consistent, and she is very fast. If she gets a soft lead and gets away from the field at the right time, she will be hard to beat.

(7) MISS SMILEY stayed on well to finish second behind Ruby Rex on June 2. If she brings that run to the track again, she will have a serious winning chance.

(11) PEACH COBBLER has been rested for 90 days. She ran a much-improved race behind Preacher Man on March 25. With further improvement, she has a good place chance in this field. Again, keep a close watch on the first timers. If they have any ability, they can make a winning debut.

(5) MISS ARIZONA is a newcomer from the Justin Snaith yard. She can make her presence felt.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(2) SUPERHERO ran a great race for second behind Navasnine on June 2. That was his first run back after a long break. He will be much fitter going into this race. Include him into all bets from a neat draw.

(6) WATERFRONT ran third in the same race as Superhero last time, that was his first run for Piet and Elbert Steyn, he can only improve stepping up in trip, watch him closely from a tricky draw.

(4) ZANFAN MORIS might be the value play in this tricky race. He improved nicely going into his second run on March 24, he must have a big winning chance stepping up in trip to 1,500m.

(3) ROYAL INFLUENCER was beaten by a nice type on May 16. In the hope that he has made further improvement back at home, he will run a big race from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) MUTINY IN HEAVEN quickened up smartly to win well on May 24. Even though this race is tougher for him out of the maiden ranks, he looks progressive. If he is in a good position turning for home, he will go close to winning again.

(4) ROCKANROLLIN stayed on well for third in a competitive race last time. He will be right there in the finish on his best form.

(5) KATSU never runs a bad race. He will be finishing fast. Watch him closely at a decent price.

(8) GROOVEJET ran a fair race up the straight at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on May 24. That was his first run back after a long break. He will be much fitter going into this race. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be super competitive.

Race 7 (1,950m)

(3) GOLD INDEX quickened up really well to win a good race on June 2. With a low weight on his back, and a good draw, he must have a serious winning chance again.

(4) GLENALMOND stretched away from the field to win a lovely race on June 2. The form of that race has worked out well. He can win again from a neat draw.

(9) TRIP TO CAMELOT was given a top ride by jockey Craig Zackey on May 16. He comes to the track with a big reputation. Even though he carries top weight here, he will be running on powerfully late.

(7) BACKINTHEFASTLANE was heavily supported when finishing second behind his stablemate on May 19. The blinkers stay on. He has a good place chance.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(7) FLYING FINLEY beat a strong field on May 19. The form of his last race has worked out well. He has a big winning chance again.

(5) GIVE IT LALDY won a terrific race on April 27. He was given three points for that victory. The yard thinks highly of this gelding, and he will be right there in the finish.

(11) FAST TRAIN quickened up in smartly to win a good race on May 24. He will be switched off early, and he should be flying at them late.

(8) OBJET D’ ART has a wonderful turn of foot late. If the gaps open at the right time, he can win a race like this.