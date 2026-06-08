No more Questioning Gold Challenge trip

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5YO galloper proves trainer Marshall wrong with first win over 1,600m in Grade 1 feature

Questioning (Richard Fourie, blue silks) getting the better of Legal Counsel (Tristan Godden) in the Grade 1 Gold Challenge (1,600m) at Greyville on June 6.

– Questioning showed guts and ability to get the better of Legal Counsel in a nail-biting finish to the two-million rand (S$155,000) Grade 1 Gold Challenge (1,600m) at Hollywoodbets Greyville on June 6.

In the past four months, the Vaughan Marshall-trained gelding has rattled off four consecutive victories, including two Grade 2 events, which culminated in his maiden Grade 1 victory, albeit with just a nose separating the top two on the line.

Under hard riding from Richard Fourie, Questioning ($14) went stride for stride with Legal Counsel (Tristan Godden) in the final 200m, but it was the former who lunged late to score.

Trained by Stuart Ferrie, Gladatorian (Sean Veale) produced his usual strong finish to take third ahead of The Real Prince (Craig Zackey), who was also running at them late.

It was a masterful training feat by Marshall, who is closing on the 40th Grade 1 success of his career.

When asked about the recent improvement in the Querari five-year-old gelding’s form, he put it down to the horse having finally matured, but admitted that he was not confident of Questioning seeing out the trip.

“I had my doubts over the 1,600m, I must be honest,” he said.

“He came so close (second) in the (Grade 1) King’s Plate (1,600m). He confounded the critics there and he’s done it here. So I’m a little surprised but very, very elated.

“He’s just matured and turned into a really good horse. He enjoys his work and just looks magnificent. He’s a pleasure to train.”

Godden rode a canny race on the rank outsider of Justin Snaith’s trio that consisted of See It Again (Andrew Fortune) and Eight On Eighteen (Aldo Domeyer).

From a good draw, he sent Legal Counsel to the lead tracked by two-time Gold Challenge winner Dave The King (Callan Murray) and Tin Pan Alley (Keagan de Melo), and most expected the son of Legislate to call it a day in the chase for home.

However, Legal Counsel kept finding and Fourie was forced to show his hand a little earlier on Questioning than he would have liked.

Fourie sat for a long way before making his challenge but still thought that he had gone too early.

“I came into the straight and fired him up a little too soon,” he said.

“I know that he’s not an ideal miler and it was a great ride from Tristan, who set nice, good fractions and at one stage, I thought that he was going a bit fast.

“But he knew what he had underneath him and I drew past him at the 300m a good ½ length, and then it became hard work. I knew the line was coming and we both had our doubts.

“Tristan asked ‘did you get there or did I get there?’ Normally I’m good at splitting them, but I just said ‘I can’t tell you, it was that close’.”

Marshall hinted that the season was not over and that the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint (1,200m) at Greyville on July 26 could be next for Questioning.

“I think we’ll have to wait and see over the next week or so. We’ve always got an eye on another Group 1 in the Mercury Sprint, but nothing promised,” he said.

A number of Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m) hopefuls were out on the field on June 6.

The best performance came from Legal Counsel and he could find himself up there with See It Again on 62kg.

See It Again, a four-time Grade 1 winner, ran a lacklustre eighth in the Gold Challenge and showed little enthusiasm in the run for the line.

His stablemate Eight On Eighteen faded out with Snaith scratching him from the Durban July entry list.

Gladatorian finished like a train for third and The Real Prince was also running on. It remains to be seen whether trainers Ferrie and Dean Kannemeyer are tempted by the 10-million rand stake of the Durban July or take the more conservative route to the Grade 1 HKJC Champion Cup (1,800m).

The Grade 3 Cup Trial (1,800m) is traditionally the last chance saloon for borderline Durban July entries and it will be back to the drawing boards for most.

The grey Zeitz ($11) – not a Durban July entry – ran on stoutly to beat Durban July hopeful I Salute You (Zackey), who was giving the winner 2.5kg.

Before the race, I Salute You was set to carry 53kg in the Durban July.

JP’s Palace (Rachel Venniker) kicked on nicely for third, but was getting 7kg from I Salute You while Field Marshal (Fourie) may have blown his chances of a Durban July berth.

Regulation (Juan Paul van der Merwe) was the most disappointing. Although the Snaith-trained four-year-old did not get the run of the race after being caught three wide for much of the trip, he lacked a finishing effort.

The Grade 2 HKJC World Pool Stakes (1,400m) saw another bruising finish with $12 favourite Quickstepgal and Mon Petit Cherie fighting out a head-and-head duel to the line.

Mon Petit Cherie (Fourie) ran her heart out from gate 13 and headed Quickstepgal, but Tienie Prinsloo’s filly was not to be denied and de Melo got Quickstepgal to rally and get her nose in front.

Behind them was Durban July hopeful Mocha Blend (Godden), who missed the break but was running on stoutly over a distance well short of her best in what was a smart piece of work for her Durban July preparation. GOLD CIRCLE