No Meagher, Callow, Lim reunion joy in Adelaide

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Lim’s Saltoro lost no admirers in his first-up run when he finished third under Noel Callow.

The old Singapore partnership of Lim’s Stable-Meagher-Noel Callow came close to turning back the clock in Morphettville on Aug 8, but had to settle with Lim’s Saltoro’s third place in the end.

First-up in the A$150,000 (S$135,000) Group 3 Behemoth Stakes (1,200m), the former Singapore galloper (14-1) jogged along with race-leader Sir Now (Connor Murtagh) as they both plotted a wide path throughout without breaking any land speed records.

Upon straightening, Sir Now ($25) showed no signs of letting up as he kept going hard up against the standside rails to hold off the fast-closing Cicala (Rochelle Milnes) while Lim’s Saltoro had to settle for third another length away, despite Callow’s trademark vigour in the saddle inside the last 300m.

Callow, who made a recent return to race-riding after one year due to a ban for racially mocking Aboriginal people in Darwin in 2024, was a regular rider for John Meagher and the Lim’s Stable at Kranji from 2007 to 2008.

The Lim’s and Meagher link-up kept thriving when Meagher’s youngest son Daniel returned to Singapore to train in 2016, cutting a swathe through Group 1 races with the likes of Lim’s Kosciuszko, Lim’s Lightning and Lim’s Saltoro.

However, they had never reunited with Callow, who never returned to Singapore since his last stint in 2008, but the opportunity presented itself when Meagher – who returned to Victoria, Australia after Singapore racing closed down in October 2024 – opted for Saturday’s Morphettville to bring back Lim’ Saltoro from an injury-enforced one-year spell.

After last plying his trade on the Gold Coast, Callow picked Adelaide as his new home base, where he is originally from, in his bid to resurrect his brilliant but controversial riding career.

Unfortunately, that reunion after 18 years did not have a fairy-tale ending, but there should henceforth be more chances for them to revisit the winner’s circle, be it in Adelaide or Melbourne.

It was smiles all round in Sir Now’s camp, though, especially as the win handed his trainer Darryl Hewitt a first Group silverware.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a Group 3 winner; I’ve had a couple of placings in Group 3s, Listed winners, but no Group 3 winners,” said Hewitt, who is a former Australian Rules Football player and uncle to former tennis great Lleyton.

“So, it’s really special, and this horse deserves it. You can hear from the crowd that he’s a favourite.”

Michael Lee