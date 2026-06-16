Newbury flats to keep Joliestar on the rise

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Joliestar (James McDonald) left Australia on a winning note after her success in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Randwick on April 4.

– Hall of Fame trainer Chris Waller elected to take brilliant mare Joliestar to Newbury for trackwork on June 16 ahead of the £1 million (S$1.7 million) Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Joliestar has been based at Charlie Hills stables at Lambourn while in England and the track gallops there are across quite hilly terrain.

But Newbury is a flat racing surface and Waller preferred not to take any risks with Joliestar just four days before her bid for Royal Ascot glory.

“I just wanted a flat track for her, I didn’t want her going uphill with her final gallop,” said Waller.

“Newbury (officials) have been kind enough to allow us do it which I am very grateful.”

Waller, who arrived in England on the night of June 14, said Joliestar had a strong workout rather than a fast final gallop so jockey James McDonald was not required to put the Zoustar mare through her paces.

Instead, regular trackwork rider Chris Harwood rode the last-start Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m) winner, who impressed Waller with her levels of fitness and overall condition.

“I saw her on Monday morning and she looks fantastic,” said Waller.

“When I saw her, I said to Charlie (Duckworth, assistant trainer), Chris and Lee Mills who is with the mare, ‘boys she looks outstanding’.

“Until you are there to see her first-hand, you are not quite sure how she is.

“But as soon as I saw her, I could tell she was really well.

“It doesn’t matter what work she does between now and the race, she is spot-on and I couldn’t be happier with her.”

It was reported that the 10-time winner, with half at Group 1 level, lost about 20kg when travelling to England but Waller was unfazed.

“To my eye, she has put all the weight back on,” he said.

Joliestar is the early 9-4 favourite with English bookmakers for Saturday’s feature race formerly known as the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Despite Waller taking Joliestar to Newbury in the morning for a gallop on a flat surface, the trainer is not concerned by the undulating straight course at Royal Ascot.

“I’m not worried about going up the hill at Royal Ascot,” said the 15-time Sydney champion trainer.

“She has done a lot of pre-training at The Hermitage which is uphill, plus we have use of treadmills these days and her whole preparation has been working on an incline.

“I don’t think Royal Ascot is too tough, either. In terms of race day, it is fine, it just calls on fitness.”

RACING AND SPORTS