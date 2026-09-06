My Gladiola scores emotional win in Moir Stakes at Sandown

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Trainer McArdle’s 4YO mare wears down Cavalry Girl to land biggest prize under jockey Mott

My Gladiola (Jamie Mott) sprinting past Cavalry Girl (Craig Williams, red cap) in the Group 1 Moir Stakes (1,000m) at Sandown on Sept 5.

– My Gladiola has finally got the Group 1 monkey off her back, claiming victory in the A$750,000 (S$684,000) Moir Stakes at Sandown on Sept 5.

Traditionally run at Moonee Valley, the Group 1 sprint feature was held at Sandown instead as The Valley undergoes a rebuild.

The 1,000m weight-for-age dash was an enthralling contest with My Gladiola ($54), ridden by Jamie Mott, overhauling Cavalry Girl (Craig Williams) in the shadows of the post to score by a short neck.

Favourite Natural Fling (Jamie Melham) finished a further ¾ length away in third.

Before her maiden Group 1 success, My Gladiola had been beaten twice by Tentyris in the 2025 Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) and the 2026 Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1,000m), both on the straight track at Flemington.

Winning trainer John McArdle said it was apt that the I Am Invincible mare had finally broken through at the highest level.

“She has run against the best her entire career,” he said.

“We ran second to Tentyris a couple of times, in incredible times and she was deserving of this, but I didn’t think it was going to be today.

“I did before the rain came, but all the team at home have done a great job with her.”

McArdle had considered scratching the four-year-old galloper when the rain fell in the early hours on Saturday morning, pushing the track into the soft range.

He had considered saving the mare for the Group 2 The Shorts (1,100m) at Randwick on Sept 19.

“Thank God, I second guessed myself a little bit,” said McArdle.

“We were thinking about scratching and thankfully they put it up as a (soft) 7.

“If it had been an (heavy) 8, we may not have been here.

“Things went her way today. The wind and the sun dried the track out a bit, and Jamie gave her a great ride.

“Getting a good barrier, we didn’t have to go as far back as we normally do and she’s got the job done.”

McArdle said it was especially pleasing to team with Mott to secure a Group 1 victory.

“Motty has been our stable rider for a long time,” he said.

“When he was getting a couple of rides in the bush, we were putting him on in Group races with Humma Humma.

“I always said, ‘you stick with me, I’ll stick with you’ and we have. We’ve been close plenty of times and now we’ve done it.”

Mott, who landed his fifth success at the highest level, said he had never been as emotional as he was in guiding home My Gladiola.

“Just to do it for John is just unbelievable,” said the Victorian-based rider.

“He’s had a Group 1 winner in the past and he’s loyal to me. As a jockey, I’ve loved working closely with him and his team.

“Obviously with My Gladiola coming along, she’s been so special. (She was) yet to tick off that Group 1, but we knew she was good enough. I’m over the moon.

“My fifth Group 1 and I haven’t been this emotional (for the others), so it’s pretty special.”

My Gladiola has recorded her third win in 13 starts, with her debut win coming in the 2025 Group 3 Blue Diamond Preview (1,000m) before landing the Listed Cap D’antibes Stakes (1,100m) last September. SKY RACING WORLD