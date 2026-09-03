Mount Pilatus ready for first Fairview challenge

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) LIGHTSCAMERAACTION is a Gimmethregreenlight filly making her debut and it could well be a winning one, representing trainer Alan Greeff and to be ridden by Richard Fourie.

(8) DANCING AMBER has shown promise in two starts and is an obvious threat.

(5) LUCY’S WORLD is back on the grass. Should fight out the finish.

(4) PRINCESS CHANTE was not disgraced on debut and could have more to offer.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) SILVA STREAKER keeps hitting the crossbar. It should not be long for a first victory and this course and distance should suit. Overdue for a change of luck.

(1) TIME HONORED returns from a break but has been consistent and is not out of it.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING is competitive and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(7) RUN JOHNNY RUN could improve back on the grass and has a place chance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) HELIOTROPE has been very consistent for trainer Dean Smith and was an impressive winner when last seen on the grass.

(2) GEORGE HANDEL remains in very good shape and should be a live danger.

(3) HOLLANDIA BAKKERIJ was a game winner just last week and can follow up.

(4) ANATOLIAN SILVER is clearly capable of better than his last run would suggest and should make the frame.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) JOHNNY DRAMA ran on well last week and could be ready for a winning turn.

(4) PYRO EDITION is not reliable but is quite capable of winning a race of this nature.

(6) PAST AND PRESENT could improve back on the turf.

(8) AMANZIMTEXAS is capable of getting into the mix of things.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) REDLIGHT LANE did not show her best on the Polytrack at her last start. She should be able to do better back on the grass and could score.

(1) MADE TO MEASURE is very consistent without scoring. Will be a serious challenger again.

(3) BURNING DESIRE has shown improvement of late. Not out of it.

(4) WITCHING HOUR was doing her best work late last week. Could earn some more money.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) RHYDIAN has not been at his lethal best on the Polytrack of late. He looks likely to bounce back on the grass and is capable of scoring.

(5) CRIMSON CLOVER quickened nicely to win on the grass two weeks ago and could have more to offer.

(2) PEDRO is course and distance suited. Commands respect.



(6) NIGHTJAR and (9) RUN THE WORLD are two others to consider for combination bets.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) MOUNT PILATUS makes a local debut but it could well be a winning one.

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT is very consistent and should challenge for top honours.

(2) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD is better than his last run suggests and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) MOVER AND SHAKER may have needed his last run on the Polytrack and will be a threat to these rivals.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) MORFELIHA is a course and distance winner and could bounce back to score but she will need to fight off some young and improving fillies.

(2) GORGEOUS CAPE is not reliable but has won on the turf and is a threat.

(3) MAKE BELIEVE is consistent and clearly not out of it.

(9) CHATTERBOX and stable companion (6) FATEFUL LOVE both showed promise earlier this year and must be respected.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(8) BLENHEIM PALACE is likely to start a short-priced favourite. Her last three runs have been promising and the form of the opposition looks thin.

(2) CHANTILLY LADY is lightly raced and was much improved at her second start. She could be the biggest danger.

(6) GUILD THE LILY jumps in trip. If she stays with a 4kg claimer aboard she could upset.

(4) MY QUEEN AMANAT has her first run for a new stable. Her Highveld form is nothing to write home about but the change could see some improvement.

Race 10 (1,600m)

Highveld visitor (5) DREADNOUGHT has shown up well in both starts and was a close-up third over the distance at just his second outing. He may be the one to beat.

(8) JUDICIARY was disappointing last run after a promising debut. Jockey Keagan de Melo stays with the ride from an in-form stable.

(3) DANNY ATLAS was narrowly beaten first-up on the Poly and with blinkers on. It was not the strongest of fields but he is improving.

(6) SEBASTIAAN improved nicely in a sprint at just his second start. He should much prefer this trip.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(7) ZAGREB is lightly raced and showed up well first run out of the maidens. He does appear to have more to come and is slightly down in class.

(1) SONG TO THE MOON is never far back. He has come down two points in the ratings and has the best of the draw.

(3) NEXT OF KIN is hardly ever out of the money and is better than his last run on the Poly. He gets a useful 4kg claimer aboard which adds to his appeal.

(6) PIED PIPER has done all of his recent racing on the Polytrack and has been consistent. If he takes to the turf he will be a contender.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(3) CAPTAIN’S PRIDE and (4) BLUE POPPY meet on exactly the same weight terms as last time with a neck separating them. Captain’s Pride can go one better.

(7) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA was a comfortable winner of her last start but got a five-pound increase in the ratings.

(1) RIKKITIKKITAVI meets this pair on 1kg worse terms. She led all the way in a desperate finish in what was her first run after showing useful Cape form.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(3) TAYLOR’S VERSION is down in class. She has a useful claimer up from a handy draw and should be a big runner in an open affair.

(4) AMPHITRITE has not been too far back since shedding her maiden and has come down in the ratings. She only has 48.5kg to shoulder and could go all the way.

(10) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON has consistent recent Poly form. Her recent turf form is suspect and he does have the widest draw.

(6) OCOTILLO has her third run after a short break but her last two Poly runs may be a concern.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(5) SCARLET MACAW drops to a sprint but has useful form in top company. She fluffed her lines last time but can make amends.

(9) MATCH THAT showed up well first run in KZN and the step-up in trip should suit although she has drawn wide.

(1) INFINITY EDGE has been hammered by the handicappers but is slowly coming down in the ratings. She still has a big weight but the blinkers come off and she has the best of the draw.

(2) MISS WORLD is seldom out of the money. Likes this course and should be in contention.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(8) SCOTS WAE HAE got into all sorts of trouble at the start of his last race and eventually Gavin Lerena did not persevere. The colt had shown promise in his first two and could be worth another chance.

(5) KID FROM THE SOUTH showed up well first run out of the maidens. He shed his maiden over course and distance and looks progressive.

(9) WHO BLINKED showed up well on the Poly last run but his turf form is consistent. He has the benefit of a 4kg claiming apprentice aboard.

(4) XENOPHON has patchy form but will be competitive on his day. Watch closely in the market.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(4) TIPPERARY took an age to shed her maiden, winning at her 32nd start, but she was always consistent and could follow up in a field of exposed handicappers.

(5) ANGEL’S OASIS needed her last run in her debut for a new stable. She will come on from that.

(3) SOVEREIGN GEM is improving and she should be competitive in this line-up.

(6) JAPURA returns from a lengthy break but has shown ability and if not short of a run she can go close.