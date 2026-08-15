More Thunder ready to rumble

The William Haggas-trained More Thunder (Tom Marquand) claiming the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes (1,400m) at Newbury on Aug 16, 2025. One year later to the day, he will bid for a first Group 1 success in the Prix Jacques Le Marois (1,600m) in Deauville.

1 Zeus Olympios

Showed his class and courage again when winning a Group 2 at Ascot in July, his fifth career win from eight starts. Though a suspicion that a turning track may be ideal, he is a specialist at this trip and always gives it his best.

2 Dreamliner

Career-best performances with Group 3 victories in two of his last three starts, latterly delivering a powerful surge at Saint-Cloud in March. The absence since then is not such a worry as the probable preference for slower ground than expected in this.

3 Sixpence

Had already won three Grade 2s, gaining his first Grade 1 in a pulsating four-way finish to the prestigious 1,600m Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo in June. A fast surface would suit best for this fascinating Japanese challenger who is likely to sit up close to the speed.

4 Strauss

Under a fine ride from Joao Moreira he beat a strong international field in the first running of a rich 1,600m Listed Abu Dhabi race in February. But he did not fire at Sha Tin in April. Vulnerable at this level even with “Magic Man” Moreira staying on.

5 More Thunder

Twice second in Group 1s this season, latterly proving his effectiveness over a straight 1,600m at Royal Ascot. A disappointing favourite in an Ascot Group 2 in July, never quite able to get into it after unsuitable slow early fractions. Hopefully they will go much quicker in this.

6 No Lunch

Having gained five straight all-weather wins he got up in the last strides of a 1,600m Group 2 at Saint-Cloud in early May. Last seen when fading out in an Ascot Group 2 in July. Fast ground helps but this looks tricky.

7 Sir Tommy Cen

Only previous Deauville run was a 1,500m victory in Deauville in 2024 and he has also won his last two starts since moving to Spanish trainer Patrik Olave. At his last start, he led throughout in a 1,600m Baden-Baden Group 3, the form of which has worked out well. An outsider who could outrun his odds.

8 Rayif

Could easily put behind him the disappointing Group 1 show when favourite in Deauville last time. He was not suited by the slow tempo over 1,400m, having previously shown what he is capable of when winning a 1,600m Group 1 at ParisLongchamp in May. Win would delight race sponsor owner Aga Khan Studs.

9 Thesecretadversary

Beautiful Irish-bred baldy-faced chestnut whose last two runs in particular have established him as a high-quality performer, especially his first Group 1 victory over 1,400m in Deauville in July, leading throughout and showing no signs of stopping. Definite chance if showing the same zest for 1,600m.

10 Precise

Very classy, twice winning Group 1s earlier in the season. Lost no marks in defeat behind the super talented Blue Bolt in Group 1s at Newmarket and here. Her slow starts are a problem but otherwise she deserves serious respect.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club