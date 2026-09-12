Monogram a big chance to make his mark again

Monogram (Dylan Browne McMonagle) coming from the ruck to score on debut in a Maiden (1,400m) at The Curragh on Aug 22. Trainer Joseph O'Brien and Juddmonte's first combination aims higher in the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes over the same course and distance on Sept 13.

1 Dr Rascal

An exciting venture from a relatively small UK stable, that of Oliver Cole, with this colt having won all three starts, latterly seeing off highly rated horses from top stables in a Group 2 over this trip at Goodwood. Do not write him off too hastily.

2 Florida Bay

Looks to be the front-running speed angle in this. He went all the way from start to finish in a 1,400m Leopardstown Group 3 in July and nearly lasted out in a Group 2 over this course and distance in August. Keep safe.

3 Folsom Blues

Following his maiden success, he was twice runner-up in Group 3 and Group 1 company, latterly just 1.3L behind exciting filly Sun Goddess at The Curragh in August. Improving sort who is very likely to make his presence felt.

4 Giant Sequoia

Big and powerful sort for the Ballydoyle team, he has won his last two starts over this course and distance, stamping himself the very possible winner of this when finishing strongly to land a Group 2 here in August.

5 Haffner

Moves smoothly and stays well like his sire Justify did. Narrowly held by Dr Rascal in a Group 2 at Goodwood and then won a 1,400m Group 3 at York without much bother. A player.

6 Monogram

Made a hot favourite to win a maiden over this course and distance on his debut. It looked unlikely as he was slowly away and still had plenty to do in 250m out but he accelerated impressively for a narrow victory. Chance despite the sharp rise in grade.

7 Porto Vecchio

Despite an elite pedigree, he was overlooked on his career debut in a maiden over this course and distance. But he needed little persuasion from his rider to win easily. This G1 became his target.

8 Trean

Cruised clear after leading in a 1,400m Galway maiden in July. Could not repeat those tactics after a slow start at York, still a solid third to rival here Haffner that day.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club