Monday blues not all bad for Koh in Pools Trophy

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Run at the picturesque Lingfield Park racecourse in the beautiful Surrey countryside, the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,600m) will see 10 maiden horses vying for top honours on Aug 17.

Local racing fans can look forward to a talented field of 10 maiden runners – including one that is Singaporean-owned – contesting the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy race (1,600m) at Lingfield on Aug 17.

The local gaming company have made guest appearances in many racing jurisdictions worldwide with races held in their honour, including Australia, France, Malaysia, South Africa, South Korea, but the Monday meeting marks the first time Pools lend their name to the races in the United Kingdom.

Carrying a prize purse of £8,000 (S$13,800), the Restricted Maiden Stakes on Lingfield’s all-weather track is slated as Race 2 at the six-race meeting and will kick off at 3pm (Singapore time 10pm).

Opened in 1890 by the Prince of Wales – who later became King Edward VII – and located in the heart of the stunning Surrey countryside, Lingfield Park is a picturesque resort-like racecourse with an on-site hotel and an 18-hole golf course.

But, as enticing as it could get in the breezy summer at Lingfield, Singaporean owner and business entrepreneur Eric Koh will not be soaking up the race-day splendour 11,000km away from home.

The prominent owner has travelled extensively for renowned racing events, thoroughbred breeding and auctions, but he simply did not expect to see his horse, Rapide Vega, lining up in a race associated with Singapore again ever since Kranji’s closure in October 2024.

“It’s very much a coincidence. (Trainer) Adrian (Keatley) was telling me two weeks ago there’s a good race for him on Aug 17, and I haven’t got the time to check the cards,” said Koh, who was in Ascot and Newmarket two weeks ago.

“I only knew it’s a Pools’ race after seeing the cards on Saturday. So I would be watching it from here on Monday night, and it would be nice if he can win the race for us.”

It could be most fitting for a Singaporean-owned galloper – who races in the sky blue silks representing Koh these days – to take the Pools Trophy, but it will be the Lucky Vega three-year-old gelding’s first run in England.

Rapide Vega is his first runner in Britain, and it was all part of his plan to “divide and conquer”.

Other than in Ireland, Koh owns horses in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and, most recently, he also ventured into the South Korea market with three horses: Storm Trooper, Tiger Roar and Apateu.

“He was based in Ireland with (previous trainer) Jessica Harrington, but I’ve also got two full sisters to him – same dam (Kirk’s Dancer) and sire Lucky Vega – and they will be based there, so I decided to transfer him to Adrian,” said Koh, who has won about a dozen races in Ireland.

“Adrian has been giving me positive feedbacks since he touched down in England on July 12. He came race-fit and has trained on since then. He’s going very well.

“He is my first horse in England, and this will be his first start for Adrian. I bred and own him, the distance (1,600m) is not an issue. I’ll leave it to Adrian to decide how he should be run.”

Back in Ireland, Rapide Vega recorded one second from six starts over 1,400m to 2,100m since his unplaced finish on debut in May 2025.

Two starts ago, he finished a distant second to Fallacy in the Ladies Day July 25th Apprentice Handicap (1,900m) at Gowran Park on June 13.

After his last-start fifth in a 2,000m event on July 1, Rapide Vega was flown to England for his new start at Lingfield.

Up against a field of nine maidens, he will carry 59.5kg and jump from gate 2 at his first run on the Polytrack.

But Koh believes things could come right for Rapide Vega at his seventh start.

“He is a long-striding horse and they have been trying to find a wider track for him,” he said.

“He has taken time, and the previous runs were trials and errors.

“We’re not rushing him. His regular jockey Shane Foley said he has been improving.”

To be ridden by Mikey Sheehy for the first time, Rapide Vega is currently a 7-2 third favourite in the market, and he faces a mix of exposed runners and debutants.

Among them, Justice Court and Itica look the real dangers.

Trained by Jamie Osborne, the three-year-old Justice Court was held up behind leaders and finished only a neck behind Rogue Exile in a Maiden Stakes event (1,400m) on Aug 1.

The son of Sands Of Mali will be looking to go one better under Osborne’s daughter and jockey Saffie – who recently won the Shergar Cup as the captain of the Great Britain & Ireland team at Ascot – with the extra 200m this time.

To be ridden by five-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy, the Andrew Balding-trained Itica has finished second once from three starts all over the mile and that will put the Ulysses three-year-old in good stead.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg