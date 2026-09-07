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Mitchell lands 1st G1 with Saddadd

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Jack Mitchell PHOTO: WETTSTAR.DE/MARC RUHL

Jack Mitchell kissing Saddadd after they won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden on Sept 6.

PHOTO: WETTSTAR.DE/MARC RUHL

Sharon Zhang

British galloper Saddadd gave jockey Jack Mitchell his first Group 1 success when he took out the €300,000 (S$441,000) Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden on Sept 6.

Trained by Roger Varian for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, the Pinatubo four-year-old ($22) defeated French challenger Parachutiste (Clement Lecoeuvre) by ½ length at his first attempt over the 2,400m trip. German runner Bright Light (Benjamin Marie) finished third.

Race favourite Giavellotto (Billy Loughnane) started prominently, but the Marco Botti-trained galloper tired in the straight to run fourth.

After winning the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes (2,000m) in April, Saddadd finished third in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup (2,100m). He then ran fourth to Constitution River in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes (2,000m) last time before travelling to Germany for the first time.

Mitchell, whose previous biggest win came in the Group 2 German 1000 Guineas (1,600m) aboard the Charlie Johnston-trained Timeforshowcasing, was no stranger to German racing.

“For 13 years, I have been coming back to Germany again and again. This is the greatest triumph of my career,” said the English jockey.

“That was a great performance by the team. I’m speechless.

“Even if we started on the outside, I was able to get him into the field well. In the straight, my horse pulled away and showed his stamina.”

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.