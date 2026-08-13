Mega First among Selvan trio in Class 3 mile clash

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The Nick Selvan-trained Mega First (Ruzaini Supien) scoring his second win in a Class 4A race (1,600m) in Kuala Lumpur on June 21.

With a bumper programme of 13 races set to be run off at the Selangor Turf Club on Aug 16, patience might pay off.

That being the case, keep something in the wallet for Race 8, the 1,600m race for Class 3 gallopers.

It features some fine racers, including a trio from the Nick Selvan yard who looked super efficient when sent out for work on the morning of Aug 12.

On a “good” track, Secret Phantom, Astro Nascente and Mega First were seen going against the clock, all in solo.

Secret Phantom cantered to loosen those muscles before disposing of the 600m in a fluent 38.3sec.

Next out was Mega First and the young three-year-old was all zip when covering the same short trip in 37.6sec under Bernardo Pinheiro’s steering.

Then there was Astro Nascente and he was not asked to do more than what was necessary. He clocked 40.4sec.

Incidentally, both Astro Nascente and Secret Phantom were taken out for their spins by Jackson Low Kang Cheng who, come race day, will be astride Astro Nascente.

Twice beaten into second at the recent meeting on Aug 9, Low will be hungry for a win and Astro Nascente looks in good enough condition to run a bold race.

The Time Test five-year-old was an all-the-way winner over 1,600m on April 18 and while his last three runs have been sub-par, he could pull a win from out of the hat.

Secret Phantom will have apprentice jockey Haikal Hanif in the saddle and the two-kilo allowance will push his load down to a manageable 54kg.

The Irish-bred five-year-old by New Bay has had just four races for Selvan since arriving on Nov 25 and his best showing was when beaten into second spot by Flying Nemo on July 19.

The margin was a neck and, on the day, he carried 59kg.

Mega First, who won his first race on debut on Jan 24 when known as Miracle Pegasus, has been showing consistency of late, with his last five starts going back to April 11 reading like a good book.

Also an Irish-bred, the son of Kodi Bear won one race, finished second twice and was placed third on another two occasions during that time.

The race which he won was a 1,600m contest on June 21 when he smashed his rivals, winning by 6½ lengths with Ruzaini Supien up.

With Pinheiro taking over on Aug 16, Mega First will come in for heavy support and every cent wagered will be justified.

Much earlier on that day, in the third race, topweight RS Dream will be the focus of attention.

The nine-time winner will be shooting for “three in a row” and, on the strength of his training gallop on Aug 12, he looks ripe and ready for that treble.

RS Dream certainly shows that age is just a number. The son of Toronado is 10 years old but on the race track he is like a frisky teenager on prom night.

The last time he raced on July 11, he turned in a dominant show, winning that 1,200m race by 1¼ lengths.

One month earlier on June 6, he beat Blue Jay in a sprint over the 1,020m, and come Aug 16, it will be 36 days since that last win.

RS Dream seems to race best after a short break, which trainer Siva Kumar has given him again.

The signs are there for a third win on the trot for an old stager who is still in the pink of health.

RS Dream will come grinding up the straight, not like an old horse but like an honest brawler.

At his 64th start in Malaysia, the 10-year-old is a live chance to seal his 10th victory.

brian@sph.com.sg