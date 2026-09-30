Mega duo in the spotlight after trial 1-2

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Lucky Mega, Mega Khan are cleared to race again after passing vet tests in smart fashion

Lucky Mega (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) keeping Mega Khan (Oscar Chavez) at bay by half-a-length in the first barrier trial at Sungai Besi on Sept 29. They were ordered to run in the vet test after returning lame on Sept 13.

Two Mega Captain wards trained separately by different yards passed their tests with flying colours at the Kuala Lumpur barrier trials on Sept 29.

Lameness was the common cause for the duo’s presence at the morning hit-outs.

Both ailments occurred at the Kuala Lumpur meeting of Sept 13. While the Nick Selvan-trained Lucky Mega was as a result withdrawn from his race, the Jason Lim-trained Mega Khan returned lame after finishing unplaced in the Magic Millions Trophy.

Sent to the trials by order of the Selangor Turf Club’s veterinary team, they lined up in the opening heat, and duly ran 1-2 with Lucky Mega (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) holding off Mega Khan (Oscar Chavez) by half-a-length, clocking a super fast time of 58.92sec.

Lucky Mega, a 49-point rater who scored an easy win at his last start in a Class 4 (1,500m) on Aug 22, beat Mega Khan who, at 83 points, is one of the stars residing at Sungai Besi.

Since arriving at Selvan’s stables on Aug 4, 2025, Lucky Mega has had 10 starts for two wins, running unplaced on just four occasions.

The Irish-bred three-year-old by Coulsty opened his account in an Open Maiden contest over 1,500m on March 29.

Like Lucky Khan, Mega Khan also passed his test. The Swiss Ace eight-year-old, who was previously known as Noah Khan, is now eligible to fulfil his next assignment, which will be the Class 1 sprint (1,020m) on Oct 4.

The seven-time winner will try to improve his score against the likes of the 100-rated Pacific Vampire, Yes Man and Mega Ace.

Also catching the eye at the trials was an unnamed runner from trainer Charles Leck’s barn.

A three-year-old New Zealand-bred by Anders, the youngster who was having barrier practice, never gave his rivals a look-in.

Ridden by Ruzaini Supien, the chestnut skipped to the front soon after the start. Thereafter, he simply strolled in under his own steam to bring up his second win from three barrier trials.

He won by a neck and stopped the clock at 59.61sec. From what he has shown thus far, he could win on debut.

brian@sph.com.sg