Mega Ace tops the pack again

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Mega Ace (Benny Woodworth) strolling in an easy winner in the 3YO Sprint Championship (1,200m) in Kuala Lumpur on June 14.

– Bold front runner Mega Ace proved a cut above the rest with a dominant display in the RM200,000 (S$63,000) 3YO Sprint Championship (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on June 14.

Jet Thirty Five (Khaw Choon Kit), a debut winner just last week, jumped brilliantly and was a clear leader early, but Mega Ace (Benny Woodworth) quickly chased him down to take over the running.

At the halfway mark, the $30 chance was three lengths clear of the rest before increasing his advantage to four lengths at the 200m.

The Richard Lines-trained Jet Thirty Five threw everything at the leader in the run home but to no avail. Mega Ace won by 1¼ lengths.

Banker’s Boss (Joe Kamaruddin) battled to finish third for the Johnny Lim Boon Thong yard.

An Earthlight three-year-old who landed unraced, Mega Ace has now won seven of his 10 starts for stakes in excess of RM300,000.

“That was his ‘final’ this campaign and he will now head for a well deserved rest,” said trainer Simon Dunderdale.

“I have been targeting this race for him for some time.

“He was nearly caught (by Pacific Energy) in his last start but that was against open company.

“He is unbeatable over 1,100m but, against his own age today, he is clearly the class horse in the race.

“Benny also knows the horse too well. I will see where I can place him next.”

Currently riding on a stay of sentence for a six-month suspension meted out for not riding Flying Nemo to the stewards’ satisfaction on May 23, Woodworth has now ridden Mega Ace seven times for six wins.

“He (Mega Ace) loves to race in front and the track (conditions) did not affect him at all,” said the ex-Kranji-based Malaysian jockey.

The other feature on the bumper 12-race programme, the RM62,000 Korea Racing Authority Trophy (1,200m), went to trainer Ricky Choi, after second favourite ($24) Platinum Emperor (Ikram Jamaludin) came with a well-timed run to deny Banker’s First (Kamaruddin) by a head.

Fully aware that the Sweynesse four-time winner would have to carry 59.5kg again with his rating of 111, Choi made what turned out to be a winning strategy by engaging apprentice jockey Ikram for the reciprocal race.

After setting a brisk pace with Pacific Vampire (Jerlyn Seow) on his tail, race-leader Yes Man (Jose de Souza) was well clear upon straightening, with Filial Dragon in third ahead of Banker’s First.

Yes Man showed no signs of letting up, as he continued to open up a gap on the rest of the field.

However, Platinum Emperor, who had crept up from the rear division following a sluggish start, had the Tiang Kim Choi-trained leader clearly in his sight as he launched alongside Banker’s First into the home straight.

Banker’s First hit the front 50m out but Platinum Emperor pounced on him and got up to win by a head.

Former 2023 Singapore Gold Cup runner-up Dream Alliance (Woodworth) chimed in late but had to settle for a creditable third.

The win has given Choi further impetus in his bid to settle unfinished business from 2025’s Selangor Gold Cup.

After winning three of his first four starts in Malaysia, Platinum Emperor was favourite in the Group 1 1,600m race last September but dislodged jockey Marc Lerner after stumbling at the 900m.

“I knew I had to put on a claiming apprentice to stand a chance in this race,” said Choi.

“The distance was a trifle short for him (Platinum Emperor) but he got up just in time.

“The 1,600m of the Selangor Gold Cup is ideal for him and it was a pity he did not get to show his capability last year.

“Now I have to start all over again to get him in prime condition for the race this year.”

Ikram, who had placed only three times for Choi in 10 previous rides, was glad he has finally broken the duck for the former Macau-based conditioner.

“With the rain coming down hard since the race before, I took him three to four-wide all the way into the straight,” said Ikram.

“He fought hard all the way in the straight and will relish a longer trip for sure.”

SELANGOR TURF CLUB / TURFONLINE