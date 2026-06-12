McDonald keeps faith in Tron Bolt in G1 J J Atkins

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Favourite is among Waller’s trio with leading hopes in two-year-old feature at Eagle Farm

Tron Bolt (Siena Grima) scoring an easy win in a 2YO Handicap over 1,300m at Rosehill on May 30.

– Champion jockey James McDonald has put his judgment on the line in, opting to stick with last-start winner Tron Bolt over stablemate and luckless Sires’ Produce Stakes runner Stormy Marco in the A$1 million (S$900,000) Group 1 JJ Atkins (1,600m) for two-year-olds at Eagle Farm on June 13.

Not even inside information from people in his inner circle could sway McDonald.

Trainer Chris Waller revealed that the global superstar’s brother-in-law, jockey Andrew Mallyon, partnered Stormy Marco in a trackwork gallop this week and came away bullish about his chances. But McDonald remained adamant Tron Bolt was his Atkins horse.

“He (Stormy Marco) galloped well Tuesday morning. Andrew Mallyon rode him and said he’ll be very, very hard to beat,” said Waller.

“I told that to James and he said, ‘No, I’ll still ride Tron Bolt’.

“Both horses have worked well. Stormy Marco was very unlucky the other day in the Sires’.

“We will learn a lot about them. (All we need are) trouble-free runs and hopefully they’ll be right in the finish.”

Stormy Marco finished eighth in the Group 2 Sires’ Produce Stakes (1,400m) at Eagle Farm on May 30, when he was knocked around like a dodgem car in the straight.

The Wootton Basset colt, who runs in the same Hermitage red and green hoops as Tron Bolt, was continually squeezed out of narrow gaps and unable to find clear running.

Tron Bolt was an emphatic winner under rising apprentice jockey Siena Grima in a 1,300m race in Sydney on the same afternoon, after Waller opted not to run from a wide draw in Brisbane.

In hindsight, the Sydney 15-time champion trainer admits that might prove a significant call for the Toronado colt.

“He is going into the race full of confidence whereas Stormy Marco did run in the Sires’ Produce and had no luck,” said Waller.

“Going into a good race like that, especially with a baby, you like to have them in a bit of form.”

McDonald shares the national riding record for most Australian Group 1 wins in a season with former riding legend Malcolm Johnston, who rode 16 in 1979-80.

If he is successful on either Tron Bolt or his Stradbroke Handicap mount Fangirl, he will establish a new mark at Eagle Farm.

Tron Bolt is a 6-5 pre-post favourite for the JJ Atkins, with Stormy Marco, to have Nash Rawiller up, at 10-1 while Waller’s other runner, Glenorchy, splits the pair at 13-2.

Glenorchy is backing up from his second to Voynichese – also in the Atkins line-up – in the Listed The Phoenix (1,500m) at Eagle Farm on June 6, after finishing a sound fifth on debut at Randwick in May.

The son of Cosmic Force, who will be ridden by Tim Clark, has the outside gate in 13 but, if he can get luck from the draw, Waller expects him to be in the prizemoney.

“He hasn’t drawn very well, that’s a negative. But outside the top four or five, the field drops away a bit, so I think he’ll run well,” he said. SKY RACING WORLD