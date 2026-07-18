Maynard guns for 2nd 3YO Mile Championship

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mega Skye (Lim Shung Uai) scoring an easy win in a Class 4 race over 1,400m at Sungai Besi on July 5.

– Multiple Group 1-winning trainer Frank Maynard is a chance of adding another trophy to the mantelpiece with the RM200,000 (S$63,000) 3YO Mile Championship (1,600m) to be contested at Sungai Besi on July 19.

The Australian conditioner tasted success in this race in 2025 with Trees Of Valinor and will be entering Sunday’s Listed feature with the highly talented and in-form New Zealand-bred Mega Skye.

The son of Ocean Park has already posted two wins from seven starts for the Mega Captain Stable and possesses a sharp turn of acceleration, as indicated in both winning performances.

The rise to the mile for the first time should not pose a problem. The gelding treated his Class 4 rivals with contempt last start in a Class 4 (1,400m) in Kuala Lumpur on July 5 and is capable of rising through the grades.

The Mega Captain Stable will also be represented by Nick Selvan’s recent winners Mega Maximus and Mega First, who is only one of two of the 16 runners to have scored over the mile previously.

Mega Maximus is another galloper with a powerful sprint and closed well to finish third over 1,500m last start. Versatility is the grey Star Turn gelding’s main asset, as he can relax in the run and accelerate off a genuine speed.

The wide draw could be a hindrance but, with luck in the running, he can provide the value.

Fortune Banker’s is the only other runner besides Mega First with a previous win over the mile, when racing as Admire Ace in Australia.

However, the son of Admire Mars will need to improve on his local debut for trainer Tiang Kim Choi when he faded to finish unplaced in a Class 3 (1,600m) won by Anjou Crown on July 5.

Mega First has drawn well in barrier 4 and actually started equal favourite with Fortune Banker’s, when second in that same race won by Anjou Crown.

The Irish-bred by Kodi Bear has done a good job, considering he won a lowly maiden on debut back in January when he was known as Mirage Pegasus then.

The gelding has matured since the name change and keeps improving with race experience.

From the favourable draw in barrier No. 3 with in-form jockey Bernardo Pinheiro aboard, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Besides Fortune Banker’s, his big owner, the Banker’s Stable, will have strong representation with four more runners engaged, including the highest-rated performer in Banker’s Boss who heads the weights with 59kg.

The Hellbent gelding has stamped himself as the field’s class runner following a recent Class 3 win, followed by a third placing to Mega Ace in the 3YO Sprint Championship (1,200m) on June 14.

He over-raced last start when finishing unplaced but pole position will suit as he is drawn to receive the perfect trail.

Fifth in the same race from a wide barrier, Banker’s Warrior was placed at Class 3 level two weeks ago on July 5. Like stablemate Banker’s Boss, the blinkers have been removed and replaced with visors.

The outsider to watch is Silent Move, who failed on local debut but caught the eye when losing by a head in a Class 3 (1,400m) race on July 11.

The former Australian galloper has only a maiden win to his credit, when winning a 1,200m at Grafton as Share Trader in November, but should pick up his share of races in Malaysia. iRACE

Selections:

(7) MEGA SKYE (13) MEGA FIRST (9) SILENT MOVE (1) BANKER’S BOSS