Master Spy should go two better over longer

Race 1 (1,200m)

(13) VISION OF GOLD finished an encouraging third on debut over this trip and would have benefited from that experience. She can improve with a tongue-tie fitted on her reappearance following a subsequent 14-week break.

(2) GO FOR BROKE and (3) MULHOLLAND DRIVE have shown enough to pose a threat.

(9) RESOLUTE BAY warrants respect before any betting clues.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) LUCKY AWESOME ran well in his last two starts before a 15-week absence and can improve.

The well-related (9) CAPABILITY BROWN is also bred to be useful so he cannot be underestimated. Follow the betting moves for clues.

Out of the newcomers, (14) RAFEEF’S VICTORY and (12) KINGS MOUNTAIN make most appeal.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Debut winner (4) WALKINGINTHEWOODS and fellow last-start scorer (3) GONE COLD were impressive when opening their accounts as juveniles. Both would have improved since and it is encouraging that the form of their maiden victories have been franked by subsequent winners.

(1) TROMPE L’OEIL was a fast-finishing second over the track and trip last time, and a repeat of that performance could suffice.

(2) SANDS OF VALHALLA has solid form credentials and may enjoy reverting to a sprint trip.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) NKANDLA GOLD led from start to finish over course and distance in August. He can follow up.

Runner-up (7) BELL OF ANGELUS is weighted to get closer on 1kg better terms but class dropper (5) ROYAL HORIZON is a danger.

(8) DARING ACT had betting support last time and could improve to have a say in the outcome.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) TAKING A RISK finished second for the third time in a row last time. She has every chance of notching up her next win.

It has been a while since (5) LONELY AS A CLOUD tasted success.

(7) SURREAL SONG and (8) ECHOES OF WAR showed good pace and must be included in this.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(2) MASTER SPY ran a cracking third over the shorter 1,200m on his seasonal return. He should relish the step-up in trip and must have a big winning chance.

(4) MASTER CHRISTMAS, who has been knocking at the door lately, could have his measure as he is 4kg better off with Secret Chord for a 1.3-length beating.

(1) SECRET CHORD is in good form and finished well last time.

(9) FUTURE GAMBLE is not one to take lightly even if this is a bit short. She is best weighted and may enjoy a faster run.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) FEAST OF BERRIES fought on to win her maiden but the form line has worked out well. She is a well-bred filly with plenty of upsides. The one to watch after a rest.

(5) GLAMOROUS LADY has fitness on her side. She disappointed last season but ran an encouraging race from a wide gate last time and should have every chance in this.

This track and trip suited (9) SWORD OF LIGHT a lot better last time as she ran out an easy winner. If allowed her way up front, she could make things tough.

(2) TOP SHELF TEDDY needs to be respected.

Race 8 (1400m)

(4) NOBLE SAINT improved a lot at his maiden win. He looks progressive and could repeat the feat.

(8) PROPER is dropping in trip but is another to watch out for.

(1) SALUTE THE FLAG has also drawn towards the outside. He won well over shorter last time and could reward supporters again.

(3) SEA SHANTY would be deserving on current form and his inside draw could assist. Has earning potential.