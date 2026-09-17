Master Du Rouvray can make it a straight four

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) LIGHTSCAMERAACTION looked a very unlucky loser on debut. Improvement expected.

(5) DESTREGA showed promise on her debut and should be a real threat yet again.

(3) KITANA’S JOY seems better than her last run and could contest the finish.

(2) BOLD SKITT showed improvement on local debut and could do even better this time.

Race 2 (2,200m)

(1) BAD MEDICINE bounced back with a solid win over Wild Fig in August. He has won twice on this surface but is clearly at best on the turf.

(2) FIREALLEY is very consistent and from a good draw should fight out the finish.

(3) HOME REEF continues to be competitive. Not much between himself and (4) WORLD CHOICE who could be a bit better than (5) CREPUSCOLO.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) CAPRANICA could prove to be the best of them. He is in good shape and can go one place better.

(1) GIMMETHEGOLD seems better than his most recent performances and could get involved with the finish.

(4) STRAIGHT RED does his best work at the finish. Not out of it.

(7) SECRET ERUPTION could like this longer distance and must be respected as well.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) GIMMETHATWORLDCUP has won his last two starts, including a wide-margin win over this course and distance. He can score again.

(1) OBSIDIAN STAR has solid form in good fields and will not go down without a fight.

(3) JUST CARTER ran on well from off the pace last time, so is a threat.

(4) GLOBAL THRILLER represents a very much in-form trainer and jockey, so must be respected.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) ANOTHERDANCEFORME has only suffered defeat in two of her 13 starts. She was not disgraced as favourite last start. Unbeaten on the Polytrack, she should beat these rivals.

(1) ZATARA MAGIC did too much too soon last time when returning from a break. Fitter this time, he is always a threat.

(5) ENCHANTING CHOICE continues to impress. Not out of it.

(3) LANCIAFIAMME is very consistent and should hit the frame again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) GOLDEN PALM clearly needed her last run. Fitter this time, she is the one to beat.

Stable companion (2) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE does not always show her best side, but she is always capable of scoring, especially on this surface.

(3) SONG OF MYSELF is a decent sprinter and should be right there at the finish.

(5) GENOVEFA remains in good form and should be competitive.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) WINTER IN LONDON makes his local debut in a race where he is giving his rivals chunks of weight. He can win.

(3) WHATEVER NEXT has not won for some time now but did look unlucky last week and could be ready to pop up.

(7) WINTERONTHEGREEN tackles tougher after her last win but is dangerous if allowed a soft lead.

(4) CAPE CAPRI seems better than a modest last run.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) ENDEARED has won two of her last three starts. This is a lot shorter this time around but she has won over 1,200m and from a good draw might score.

(2) ICED MARMALADE made all over this course and distance in August and can follow up, but she does have a tricky draw.

(5) SPIRIT OF NICAL scored over this track and distance.

(10) Basingstoke has claims.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(4) UNITED TIDES has improved with every outing and was running on late when going a mile for the first time at just his third start. He has a useful claiming apprentice up.

(3) TRIP TO VENUS has been making steady progress and makes his debut over 2,000m for the first time.

(1) JUDICIARY has been a touch disappointing since making an eye-catching debut but he may be better suited to this trip.

(5) BOURBON’S BEAST is struggling to improve but has a place chance in this small field.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(12) PREDATOR’S CROWN has yet to run a bad race in four starts and was close-up over the distance last time. However, she does have the widest draw to contend with and will need some luck in running.

(2) YEAH BABY was a touch disappointing first-up on the turf after two promising efforts on the Poly. That last run may best be ignored.

Sean Tarry saddles the visiting first-timer (3) PANDORA FORT. His first-time runners have been doing well in KZN and any market support could be telling.

(7) BLAZING BELLE should enjoy this step-up in trip and her last run is best ignored.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(5) WAR EMPEROR has not been far back since shedding his maiden and was not far off over course and distance from the widest draw last run.

(2) FORT USHER is lightly raced and was a beaten favourite last time. The Darryl Moore stable apprentice stays aboard and could be the pick of the stable runners.

(6) DANUBE finished a length ahead of War Emperor at their last meeting and he is 2.5kg better off from a more favourable draw.



(7) NILE THE BOSS is overdue for another win. He only has 48kg to shoulder and the step-up in trip will make her dangerous.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(3) QUEST OF VALOR took on feature company first run out of the maidens. He has a light weight and can go close.

(5) WAR REPORTER has come good at recent starts on the Highveld. He may prefer it a bit further but he has last-start winning partner Keagan de Melo back up. He should know the gelding well.

(4) PRIZED POSSESSION was a recent maiden winner at just his second start but had shown promise in useful company leading up to the win and can follow up.

(2) DRICUS is over his optimum trip and rarely runs a bad race. He will go close at best.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(9) BEYOND ALL DOUBT is lightly raced and has shown up well against stronger since shedding his maiden. Wide draw and big weight but may still be on the up.

(6) BANGKOK MAGIC steps up in trip but both wins have come on the Poly. The stable is in good form and if he takes to the Poly, he will be a big runner.

(1) BLUE STEEL is not the easiest ride but is well drawn. More than capable on his day.

(8) RUN FOREST RUN was long overdue for his recent win. Four-point rise could put paid to his winning chances.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(3) GREEK HERITAGE won well second time of asking and was rested. Step-up to a mile suggests that the stable may think that she has the edge over the opposition.

(6) SILVER SALUTE is seldom far off while (5) PRETTY KARA has not been far off at recent outings and gets first-time cheek pieces.

(7) ARCTIC FURY has been disappointing but only has 48kg to shoulder in a small field and can surprise.

Race 15 (2,000m)

(5) MASTER DU ROUVRAY has made the step-up at his three consecutive wins and can follow up although he does switch course.

(1) MOHAVE PRINCE is smart and has had the measure of Uzwano on two recent occasions. He has the best of the draws and will be a strong contender.

(3) UZWANO franked the Master De Rouvray form when winning next time out and they now meet at level weights.



(6) CLEARTHERUNWAY and (2) TUNGUSKA come in with handy galloping weights. There is nothing between the two. Both have strong winning chances.

Race 16 (2,000m)

(8) ZENA ROSE will be ridden by a non-claiming apprentice which could be telling.

(5) HEAVENLY MAFIA has an almost identical record to Splash Of Love. Both step up in trip but Glen Kotzen’s filly may be the better option.

(6) SPLASH OF LOVE has been close-up in three starts since her last win and with a useful claimer up she should be in the mix.



(1) LA MADDALENA has been off form of late but only has 50kg to shoulder and can surprise.