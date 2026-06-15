Major Master looks set to go back-to-back

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) JULIET OF VERONA stayed on well for second behind In Hot Water on May 19. She will love the step-up in trip from a good draw.

(3) PEACE GARLAND got going very late last time. She has a winning chance on current form.

(1) OH ISABELLA has run two decent races in succession. She will enjoy the step-up in trip to 1,400m.

(4) GOLDEN SHIMMER ran a fair race on debut. She can improve.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) IT’SGOOD IT’SNICE has run two lovely races in succession. There should be no excuses for this colt from a good draw. He will be hard to beat.

(3) UNCLE SAM has been rested for 62 days. He ran a great race on debut behind From The Island on April 15. With Richard Fourie staying on, he will improve big time.

(6) AFRICAN WILD DOG will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. He ran a much better race on May 19. With some luck in running, he will be right there in the finish.

(2) ROYAL LIGHT made headway in his second start behind Bachata last time. Place claims.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) MADRA RUA would have needed his run last time when second to Witch Hazel on June 2. The drop in trip is key.

(8) SWIFT SERENITY was a touch unlucky behind Autumn Rush on May 31. Blinkers on. Good winning chance on best form.

(5) SICILY never runs a bad race. If the race works out for him, he will be storming home late.

(2) THE BIG BANG will enjoy the drop in trip. Place chance at best.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) JEWEL MULE stayed on for third on debut when beaten five lengths by Sparkling Star. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m. If she has made further improvement back at home, she will be hard to beat.

(8) SCANDALIZE never runs a bad race. The drop in trip is key for this filly. She will be right there in the finish late.

(3) ROCK THE ROAD has been rested for 76 days. Great debut behind Iona Castle on April 1. She will improve tremendously going into her second start here.

(9) PITERAQ stayed on well for third behind Ruby Rex on June 2. Place chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) MASTERONTHEMOON was a touch disappointing on May 16. He did not find much under pressure last time. Can bounce back.

(4) MASTER COINER was well supported in the market when second behind Glenalmond on June 2. Drop in trip should be no problem, especially from a neat draw.

(6) READY FOR THE ROAD stayed on well for second to Mutiny In Heaven on May 24. On that run, he will trouble them in the finish.

(2) QUIET PLACE should have no excuses from a nice draw. Place chance in this field.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) MAJOR MASTER won a good race on April 27. He was given four points for that impressive victory, even though he carries top weight here. He will go very close to winning again from a good draw.

(8) MENTE ET MANU is much better than his last run. The apprentice unfortunately went way too fast in front on May 19. Fourie knows this gelding well. With some luck in running from a tricky draw, he will run a big race.

(1) ROCCAPINA is a smart filly. She has dropped even further in the ratings. She has a winning chance from a nice draw.

(4) HANDSOME PRINCE runs his best races over this trip. He will be competitive at a decent price.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) SIGNOR DANTE won a good race on May 24. He was given five points for that win. Even though he has gone up in the ratings, he has a big winning chance again.

(3) CLARK GRISWOLD should be cherry-ripe going into this race. He has dropped three points in the ratings from his last run. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be rattling home late.

(5) DEVIL A SAINT ran a great race behind Signor Dante last time. He will be right there in the finish with no weight on his back.

(6) MIAMI SUMMER has been rested and gelded. The yard thinks highly of this individual. If he does not need the first-up run, he will be super competitive.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) WINTER PEARL stayed on well for third behind Fast Train on May 24. He is honest, and he tries hard. He will be competitive on his current form.

(3) PRINCE OF TIBET quickened up smartly to win a good race on May 19. He was given five points for that win last time. If he gets cover early, he will be finishing like a train late. Watch him closely.

(4) AVIGNON absolutely loves the conditions being soft. He will jump out the gates and try and lead the field from start to finish. Include him into all bets.

(5) OZARK was given one point for running third to Prince Of Tibet last time. Fourie sticks with this gelding. He always has a money chance at this level.