Look out for Viva’s Liberte in Daily News

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Trainer Bass’s up-and-comer has genes to see out the 2,000m trip of Greyville Group 1

Viva's Liberte (Craig Zackey) is chasing a first Grade 1 victory in the Daily News 2000 at Greyville on May 30.

– Viva’s Liberte has the perfect pedigree for the two-million rand (S$156,000) Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (2,000m) at Greyville on May 30.

He is by a Daily News winner in Vercingetorix and is out of Viva Star, a Jet Master mare, who led from pillar to post when winning the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 (2,000m) back in 2012.

Trainer Candice Bass for one is confident he will get the distance, even if his tendency to take a strong hold is a slight query.

“(Jockey) Craig (Zackey) seems to find that he gets a little bit strong. I don’t know because he’s never strong at home,” said Bass.

“I just think he’s got a very big action more than the fact that he’s strong.

“He will be placed where he is comfortable, where he is not pulling, and hopefully there’s a little bit of pace.

“He’s doing well and he will definitely get the trip, no doubt about that.”

Bred by Lammerskraal Stud and owned by Khaya Stables, Viva’s Liberte won his first two career starts (1,365m and 1,400m) and has never been out of the frame in seven career starts that did include two tries beyond the mile.

After a third beaten three lengths in the Grade 1 Cape Derby (2,000m) in Kenilworth on Feb 28, he improved at the same course in the Grade 3 Legal Eagle Stakes (1,800m) on May 3. He seemed to settle a touch better than usual and stayed on well for a 0.30-length second to La Pulga.

He was then brought to Summerveld and has just been kept ticking over in preparation for the Daily News 2000, a race that his owner won two years ago with the Dean Kannemeyer-trained Green With Envy.

Back in 2013, their Kannemeyer-trained charge Capetown Noir was beaten a long-head into third and ironically the winner of that race was Viva Liberte’s sire Vercingetorix.

Khaya Stables are the Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m) trophy holders with the Kannemeyer-trained The Real Prince having scored in 2025.

They would want to have a double hand this year and Viva’s Liberte will need a big run in the Daily News 2000 to force his way into the final field.

The 114-rated horse is currently on the outside of horses making up the first July log.

It is expected he will be going all out, whereas some of the runners will just be looking for nice preparation runs onto the Durban July on July 4.

Viva’s Liberte has plenty of class and might well take to the Greyville circuit, like his mother and father did.

Bass also saddles two runners in the Grade 2 Lucky Fish Woolavington 2000, Rainbow Lorikeet and Beach Verse.

The former will be going for the Grade 1 Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes (1,600m) on Durban July day, so is not among those horses who will be wanting to protect their merit ratings.

She ran well below par in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes (1,600m) last time at Turffontein on April 4.

“That wasn’t her run. She’s doing well. I just hope she’s not short of a run having to go over 2,000m,” said Bass.

As for Beach Verse, she said she pulled too hard at her Greyville debut and should acquit herself better second-up.

“She was very green at Greyville first time out. She was pulling at the back of the field and I think she will run a much better race this time around,” said Bass. GOLD CIRCLE