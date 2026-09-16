Look no further than Green Diamond

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) CHANCELLOR made encouraging headway on debut as a 2YO and would have benefited from that experience. He can improve on his reappearance after gelding, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(1) BEACH WALKER and (3) HATTORI HANZO have the form and experience to pose a threat.

(2) GOD’S COUNTRY has not been too far off over the sprints. Keep an eye on him.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) POLLY PLUMMER showed enough in three starts as a juvenile, including a debut second over this trip, to suggest that she can account for these rivals.

Newcomers (10) STEEL AND SATIN, (7) DESERT DIAMOND and (9) LANCE DANCER do not have to be special to play leading roles. The betting should be a guide to their chances on debut.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SWORD OF LIGHT deserves to get her head in front after back-to-back recent seconds.

(9) ALITTLEBITOFLOVE needs only to confirm the improvement of her latest outing to make her presence felt too.

(7) FREESTYLE DANCE finished a long way adrift of that rival over 1,800m on soft ground but will get closer on a firmer surface.

(10) LADIES HOUR has earning potential.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT beat (6) UNSOLVED RIDDLE by 3.6 lengths in a similar course-and-distance event in August, but the latter is a more appealing betting proposition on 2kg better terms.

(8) SUNSET WARRIOR is on a competitive mark and is closely matched with Unsolved Riddle on the form of a recent 1,400m meeting.

Hard-knocker (7) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT has the means to get involved after a break.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(4) CARTAGENA has shown her form and well-being in both starts this term off her current mark and she can go one better after a recent second over 2,000m. She is the joint best-weighted runner in the race and is course-and-distance suited.

(9) ROSY LEMON and (1) EUPHRATES are closely matched with the selection on the form of August’s meeting over the track and trip. However, both are engaged to run at an earlier meeting so their participation may be in doubt.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION is capable of getting into the picture.

Race 6 (2,000m)

The Irish-bred (4) MISSION TO MARS is on a steep upward trajectory and it should pay to follow his progress. He was a dominant winner at this level on his handicap debut over the same trip, so an eight-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

Fellow last-start winners (9) GIMMEACHOICE, (8) DIWALI ROCKET and (7) BEST CANDIDATE remain competitive under respective penalties but have less scope for improvement.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) ROCK MY BOAT and (2) UBERMENSCH have good recent form at a higher level and should be competitive off their current marks.

(3) MIRUM acquitted himself well in defeat at a much higher level over 1,200m last week and should pose more of a threat at this level.

(7) SPY STORY has solid form at this level. Do not write him off.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Class dropper (2) SALUTE THE FLAG has references at a considerably higher level and represents better value off a reduced rating.

The consistent (6) NKANDLA GOLD boasts solid recent form at this level off his current mark so should be competitive.

(3) COMING IN HOT and (5) EHHFIFTEENKJOE could make their presence felt if confirming recent improvement.

Race 9 (1,000m)

The best-weighted (6) GREEN DIAMOND finished fourth at Grade 1 level when last seen over this trip and a repeat of that performance should suffice.

Last-start winner (2) MOUNT PINATUBO remains competitive under a two-point penalty, which brings (7) KARATE KID (2kg better off) into the equation.

(1) TRUTH is worse off at the weights but closely matched on that form and has a good record racing fresh.